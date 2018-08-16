SHOW DOWN! Ruto’s ally Paid Popular Mt. Kenya Musician to release Song Dissing President Uhuru?

A leading musician from Mount Kenya region has released a protest song against the status quo that has gone viral.

The new track, Mbari ya Kimendero (A Family of Kimendero) by Muigai Wa Njoroge claims that one family and close friends have benefited from the Mau Mau sweat to the detriment of the poor masses who have been reduced to paupers.

“The curse of Mau Mau still lives up to date, let the children of Mau Mau continue suffering,” Muigai warns in the song.

The song already has 130,000 views since it was uploaded five days ago.

“Oppressors must pay attention to what I am saying,” he says.

The song is believed to be in support for DP William Ruto comes weeks after another musician, Kimani wa Turacco, released the track, Hatuna Deni, ( We Owe No One Any Debt).

Njoroge’s viral hit is the first piece to openly criticise the status quo since former President Mwai Kibaki took over power in 2022.

It comes against the backdrop of murmurs that the ongoing political realignments are designed to preserve or benefit the famous political families and alienate ‘The Hustler’, as Ruto is called in a reference to his humble beginnings.

The musician dismisses the handshake, warning that the country is not on the right path. “Your death awaits you in India. You shall live and come back dead,” he sings, warning beneficiaries of the status quo that they will be diminished.

As if mocking the unity deal, Njoroge sings that for the poor masses “peace will be a story to you since you’ll never experience it.”

“You will go to India and come back dead,” he says, a euphemism to mean “die of cancer”.

But then if you follow the wordings and do an in-depth analysis then you will realize that the song too is pro reformists like Raila Odinga and Prof Kivutha Kibwana.

