Ruto’s biggest headache: Return of David Murathe as Jubilee Vice Chair and Uhuru sanctioned changes in the party

DP Ruto is experiencing the biggest headache as he loses grip of Jubilee party and the quiet return of David Murathe to the leadership held

Murathe, a close political confidant of President Uhuru, resigned as Jubilee Vice Chairman but the Head of State who is also the party leader did not accept his resignation letter.

It has now been established that Murathe, a known political strategist, is back at Jubilee House with enhanced roles to oversee the re-organisation of some party organs seen as leaning towards Ruto.

Already, Uhuru allies has engineered changes to National Management Committee, one of the top Jubilee organs, triggering panic in camp Ruto

The restructuring of the NMC was engineered by Uhuru’s allies in order to wrest control of the party from Ruto’s grip prior to planned internal polls.

A furious Ruto yesterday rubbished claims that President Uhuru had sanctioned the changes to the crucial party organ.

The DP termed the changes “the work of political rejects, conmen and fraudsters” whom he said should be ejected from the rank and file of the Jubilee party.

“The President & party leader of JP (Jubilee Party) did not and cannot be a party to any fraudulent and illegal changes to officials of our party,” Ruto protested on Twitter.

Ruto’s public rant appeared to have been directed at Murathe and Jubilee secretary general Raphael Tuju, President Uhuru’s two top dawgs in Jubilee.

The DP has previously accused Tuju of pushing for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s agenda in the ruling party and termed him an “ODM strategist.”

The scramble to control Jubilee preceded by President Uhuru’s sponsored changes to the NMC could be the last straw to break the camel’s back.

Yesterday, Murathe maintained that the changes to the NMC were expressly sanctioned by the President himself and challenged the DP to confirm the same from the party leader.

“Ruto has been claiming that he talks to Uhuru. He should stop prosecuting the party on social media and talk to his excellency that he calls his brother,” Murathe fired back at Ruto.

Murathe took Ruto head-on claiming that the President is the appointing authority of the officials of any Jubilee party organ including the NMC.

“I am back in the party to ensure a smooth transition, democracy and the welfare of all members is respected. The party is intact and we are working hard to ensure that every community has a right to lead this great nation.”

Murathe had on January 6, 2019, publicly resigned as Jubilee vice chairman at the height of escalating hostilities with Ruto, but he is said to have never formally submitted any resignation letter to Uhuru.

The former Gatanga MP also never forwarded any letter to the Registrar of Political Parties, a loophole that made him technically remain as Jubilee vice-chairman.

“My position is administrative and I will deliver what is good for Kenyans and the party,” Murathe said, pointing to his new roles.

Albert Nyaundi, the chairman of the Jubilee National Advisory Council, said it was the prerogative of the President to make changes to any organ as he deems fit as the party leader.

“The appointing authority was and still is the party leader. He has veto powers on decisions of the leadership structures. He can effect any changes he deems fit,” he said in a statement.

Barking up the wrong tree is an English idiomatic expression used to describe a situation where someone is blaming the wrong person/entity for their woes

This figurative illustration is based on a situation where a mongrel chases a prey that escapes up into a tree branch, but later leaps on to a second or even a third tree, but the T9 keeps barking below the initial tree

That’s the current situation with tangatanga

They are burying Tuju and Murathe in a barrage of insults, accusing the duo of frustrating the DP, whereas in real sense the man responsible for their benefactor’s woes, is actually Uhuru and not any Tuju or Murathe

They are barking up the wrong tree

If they had hairy tennis balls big enough to fill their palms, that’s if they had fangs strong enough to inject venom and subdue their prey, they would’ve all gathered below the right tree, for a very serious barking session

Otherwise, it appears they haven’t gathered courage sufficient to confront their real enemy, and they are still chasing shadows

