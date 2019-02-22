Ruto welcomes ally after defecting from ODM ahead of Wajir West by-election

Deputy President William Ruto has found a bestie in Mohamed Ahmed Kolosh who defected from ODM to Jubilee

The former lawmaker was also unveiled as the Jubilee flag bearer for the April 25, Wajir West by-election in a press conference held by Ruto at the party’s headquarters.



During the media briefing, the country’s second in command also presented Jubilee’s nomination certificate to Kolosh.



Ruto was accompanied by Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju and Garissa Township MP Aden Duale among other party officials.

Kolosh jumped ship after the Supreme Court nullified his election in January, which he had secured using ODM party.



He seems to have struck a pretty cordial relationship with the DP! Could they have future plan for 2022 together?