‘Ruto is a Notorious Thief who Deserves no Leadership Role’ Hon Keter Declares

Nandi Hills Member of Parliament Alfred Keter in uncowed and has claimed the Deputy President William Ruto is a notorious thief and therefore cannot be trusted with leadership.

Keter vowed to criss-cross the country to warn Kenyans against electing Ruto in 2022 because in his view the DP was irredeemably corrupt.

Addressing the public on Saturday, July 21, Keter claimed the DP and other Rift Valley politicians whom he did not mention were stealing from Kenyans and making the Kalenjin community look bad.

“They have taken us for a ride. They are now stealing from us. Recently I asked him (DP Ruto) because he called me saying I have started intimidating his 2022 presidential ambition…the looters of this country loot on behalf of themselves, not even their families sometimes,” Keter said.

The vocal lawmaker whose August 8 election victory was on July 10 upheld by the Court of Appeal in Eldoret disclosed he was one of those who were praying hard so that Ruto does not become the next president of Kenya in 2022.

“My prayer is for you (Ruto) not to be the president because if you become one, other Kenyan tribes will hate us the Kalenjin saying we are thieves,” he said.

Rare video of Alfred Keter MP Nandi, Says William Ruto is a thief and he is moving around warning people not to elect him in 2022.!! pic.twitter.com/rQ4kQVALSC — Lord Abraham Mutai (@ItsMutai) July 22, 2018

Keter’s bitter fallout with Ruto started with his ejection from position of chairperson of Parliamentary Labour Committee after he defied orders to step aside for someone else.

The MP was also on February 16, 2018, arrested alongside two other Kenyans for allegedly forging treasury bills in attempts to steal KSh 633 million from Central Bank of Kenya (CBK).

He pleaded not guilty and was released on bail.

Keter has persistently accused Ruto and other Rift Valley leaders allied to the Jubilee party of fighting him because of his stand on corruption.