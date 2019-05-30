Stupid Ruto should shut up, if Kalonzo Musyoka narrates his poor background millions will cry

Well, there is something Kenyans ought to know and be reminded, if former vice President Kalonzo Musyoka’s childhood story is told then millions will cry. What is you are told the story of Prof Kivutha Kibwana or CS Adan Mohammed? these are people who grew up in extreme poverty.

William Ruto is overstretching his hustler narrative, he is actually mocking the millions who grew up in extreme poverty. Did you know that DP Ruto has never slept hungry in his lifetime? Did you know that the worst meal DP ever had in his childhood was Milk and Ugali? did you know that DP Ruto’s father migrated from Belgut, Kericho county to Uasin Gishu county where he ventured into large scale farming long before young Ruto was born? did you know that Ruto’s family were the elites of their sub location?. His father was a large scale farmer who specialized on Maize, Wheat and dairy farming? yes they had grade cows in 1970s and his father delivered thousands of Maize bags to NCPB, delivered hundreds of litres of Milk to KCC.

Well, DP Ruto was lucky to be born a son of a large scale farmer in the expansive Uasin Gishu and BUT can you compare his background with that vice president Kalonzo Musyoka? Ruto has never slept hungry! They had tractors and grade cows in 1970s; is that poverty? useless !

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka grew up in an extreme poverty background, raised in a polygamous family in the desert, rocky, dusty county of Kitui that is full of witchcraft but he has never used his background to try and get into political office. Governor Kivutha Kibwana too grew up poor but he ended up at Harvard Law School and became a professor at the university of Nairobi. Chief Justice Willy Mutunga too grew in poverty but he did not use it to blackmail Kenyans to elect him. Raphael Tuju’s mother was a house maid at Mzee Nyachae’s home but you have never heard Tuju cry demanding to elected for being a son of a Mbochi

Governor Mike Sonko even served jail term but he has not used it to blackmail Kenyans into electing him, he is instead focused on the poor while DP Ruto is alleged to have cartels in critical sectors looting from the poor to enrich himself, infact he is accused of using some poor Kalenjin professionals to loot State corporation and most of the said professionals are now facing jail as EACC/DCI and DPP close in on them.

How many poor people has DP Ruto held hands to help them grow? instead we even heard that he impregnated a poor university student Mama Abby only to ruin up her life todate, there could be many more such cases, you never know. The damage he has done to the poor through his alleged cartel network since 1992 YK92 sorjourn is staggering. Somebody tell Ruto to just swallow his head and spare Kenyans hypocrisy, we shall not entertain to be mocked. #CURSED!

There are no known pictures of DP Ruto doing odd jobs in the village during his childhood, if he ever sold Chicken that was a typical boy thing and the money he made was just for himself. How many Kenyans of his age who grew up in Northern Kenya a desert and had no such luxury of three meals a day and could venture into chicken farming?

Here is what Moses Kuria told DP Ruto :

As a son of a peasant I will not use my humble background as a tool to ascend to power, just the same way I do not expect those from rich backgrounds to use their privileged backgrounds as a tool to ascend or keep power. Hubris is unacceptable from those of us from poor backgrounds as it is from the rich. Humility needs to be our guiding factor for both chicken sellers and sons of Presidents.

