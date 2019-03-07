Ruto should call Raila Odinga “BABA” if he wants to succeed in clinching presidency- Atwoli

Cotu secretary general Francis Atwoli advised Deputy President William Ruto to accept the handshake deal between ODM Raila and President Uhuru.

The workers’ boss explained that the DP was working under the President who is a symbol of national unity and father of the country hence it was not in good taste to fight his allies.

He added: “If your father dies and very early in the morning you wake up and find that elderly man coming out of your mother’s house and your father died. You have no option but to accept that man as your father now.”

The Cotu boss was speaking on Wednesday night during an interview on JKL where he narrated the anecdote to the amusement of TV anchor Jeff Koinange.

Jeff asked Atwoli if Dr Ruto should call Mr Odinga “father” and the Union boss agreed saying that the DP will be the loser if he continues fighting the AU envoy.

Commenting on Mr Odinga’s claims that the DP’s allies are corrupt, Atwoli advised Dr Ruto to keep quiet and not answer the AU envoy.

Commitment to graft

“I will keep quiet. I would not answer him. If it was me I would keep quiet completely as if I don’t exist and then look for an exit out of it,” the workers’ boss stated.

“Don’t fight the father you will be the loser,” he added.

His sentiments came barely a day after Mr Odinga questioned DP Ruto’s commitment to the war against graft.

The ODM leader said undermining the war on corruption from within the government is frustrating efforts to end the vice, despite the huge public support.