Ruto reduced from powerful DP to nothing, he is full of hate, revengeful and ever scheming

So, Ruto schemed and rigged several Mt Kenya politicians in the Jubilee party primaries, others say he was simply going after revenge against the likes of Martha Karua and the Kabago, but things seem to have backfired just two years later !

By Silas N

There are two things I hate in life: scheming and revenge.

It always ends in tears. Mostly, the premium brand of tears.

Yet in life, there are people always scheming for your job, your spouse, your property, everything.

And then, there are those, for every single slight, they always want revenge, especially the cold variety.

Most people who scheme or want revenge are short-sighted.

It is like they don’t understand life’s cycles.

They are incapable of flipping the coin. Granted some people do bad things and we want to wish the worst possible. And sometimes it is hard to police our feelings. Like the ex who hurt you so bad, sometimes you hear that life is humbling them, such that when you hear that the one they left you for screwed them up a good one. It is easy to pour some wine for such. And humane.

But the bigger problem here is your inability to move on.

Always move on. That is the best revenge. Do good stuff for you. Don’t be driven by revenge. Don’t try to do things to prove a point to anyone. Granted initially, someone wronging you is what drives you, but just as soon, overcome that and channel that energy towards lifting yourself up. Leave your battles to God to fight for you. Just do right. When you do right, it may take longer but you always emerge the winner in the end. But winning is a wrong attitude. Because after winning comes a certain emptiness. Go for contentment and fulfillment, always harder to measure, but certainly bigger goals.

Lastly, for schemers.

I am presently watching what is unfolding in Jubilee, with incredulous bemusement. Politicians are a special breed because they can’t beyond tomorrow or the next election.

But I can assure you, I hold no brief for William Ruto whatsoever, but those scheming against him, with the certainty and cockiness of always having their way, maybe in for a rude shock. Those who scheme the hardest, fall the hardest, cry the loudest.

There are better ways of handling William. But the present childish schemes, always have a bad ending. Keep this Facebook post for reference.

PS: Ruto is a schemer and maybe he is paying the price for his perceived actions in 2017. And politics is dirty, naturally! So so.

But in your life, scheme less, always neutralise the thoughts of revenge as soon as they sprout.

Enjoy your Friday.