Ruto is buying MPs from central Kenya but he wont succeed-Hon.Maina Kamanda

Nominated Member of Parliament Maina Kamanda has predicted doom for Deputy President William Ruto ahead of the 2022 polls.
The former Starehe lawmaker now claims that Ruto has hatched a plan with which he seeks to encroach into the Central Kenya voting block in his 2022 presidential bid.
Speaking when he led a group of leaders allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta for a church service in Limuru, Kiambu on Sunday, Kamanda said that Ruto is silently recruiting a group of Mt Kenya leaders who he intends to use for the job.
He claimed that the DP is using the money to woo a group from the region which doubles up as Uhuru’s bedrock in a bid to sparkle a rebellion against Uhuru.
However, Kamanda noted that the plot will ultimately fail as the region remains solidly behind Uhuru, and no amount of effort or tricks by Ruto will change the fact.
“If Ruto thinks that recruiting a few leaders from the central region will help him win votes in 2022, then he is wrong.
The constituents are staunch supporters of the President. It is time he understood that central region vote is under the lock and key of Uhuru Kenyatta,” he was quoted by the Standard.
Also present was Ruto’s ally cum critic and Cherangany lawmaker Joshua Kuttuny who hit out at a section of his Rift Valley counterparts who have been attacking Uhuru.
He identified Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen whom he now wants to be ousted from his Senate Majority Leader slot for allegedly disrespecting Uhuru.
“Time has now come for us to do away with Murkomen and replace him with someone else. You cannot be the Jubilee-appointed Senate majority leader and keep hurling insults at the party leader who is President Uhuru Kenyatta,” he said.
This comes at a time when Uhuru seems to have backed down on his initial vow to back Ruto as his successor, as he prepares to exit power in 2022.
The service was also attended by a number of opposition allied MPs.
