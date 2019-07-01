Ruto is an enemy of the handshake, has no goodwill for Kenyans- Hon. Kutuny

Cherangany MP Joshua Kutuny has asked leaders from Jubilee and NASA to support the handshake.

Speaking at Chebara Primary School during a thanksgiving ceremony following the retirement of his mother-in-law Ruth Kiptoo, Kutuny said that the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Amolo Odinga has benefitted Kenyans in various ways.

The lawmaker argued that leaders opposed to the handshake between have no goodwill for Kenya as a nation.

He also reminded Kenyans on the need to embrace the good ideas of the two leaders if they want to realise development in their regions.

The MP further hailed the ODM leader for agreeing to work with Uhuru.

“He saw the country as bigger than his personal political ambition and entered a pact with the President, which calmed political tension. Those opposed to the handshake are enemies of peace,” said Kutuny who also noted that no one can afford to ignore the opposition leader as long as he remains in the political arena.

“You cannot afford to ignore Raila by eating while he is outside,”