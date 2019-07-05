Ruto is a mole in Jubilee party, kick him out,Hon Babu Owino tells Uhuru

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has gone all out attack on the person of Deputy President William Ruto, accusing him of trying to wrongfully paint the name of President Uhuru Kenyatta. Imagine Babu defending Uhuru?

Owino who was speaking to the press shortly after the arrested Dennis Itumbi was presented before the Nairobi court said that William Ruto was so obsessed with 2022 succession politics that he started campaigning for it since the year 2013.

He likened Ruto’s pace of politics with that of a gazelle saying that the Deputy President had neglected his official duties of helping the President built the nation at the expense of politicking.

“He wants to paint the name of our good President wrongly because he is so focused on the idea of winning 2022 elections while he has not performed anything. Between 2013 and now, the Deputy President has been moving faster than a gazelle in this nation trying to confuse Kenyans” said Owino

The vocal legislator maintained Kenyans were not fooled and will soon make the Deputy President account for the money allegedly to have been stolen from Kimwarer and Arror dam Projects.

Owino also waded his feet into the ‘Lord of Poverty’ debate, remarks made by Dr. William Ruto on Sunday last week in reference to ODM boss Raila Odinga. While referring to the dams scandals, Eurobond, Weston and SGR lost money, Owino questioned who between Ruto and Raila was indeed the lord of poverty.

Babu concluded by saying he owed nobody an apology concerning his remarks. He was accompanied by a group of leaders allied to Kieleweke team which is supporting the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga, while opposing William Ruto’s 2022 Presidential bid.

Owino’s sentiments, however, left a section of online users wondering what had changed for the vocal MP who was in 2017 so harsh against President Uhuru’s leadership.

“So yule mbwa uliye mwita amekuwa president wako, si Kenya ina maajabu, those who never voted are more concerned than those who actually took time to queue and withstand the scorching sun to ensure Uhuru Kenyatta became the president. #big joke” wondered one userShaddy Sang

The twenty-one legislators who were also present at the press conference (drawn from both ODM and Jubilee parties) echoed Owino’s sentiments telling the Deputy President William Ruto to either apologize or resign over the fake assassination letter.

MPs said Ruto should be investigated to ascertain what he knew about the fake assassination plot since he was the first to make the claims when he alleged that three Cabinet secretaries were plotting to eliminate him.

Among the MPs who were present for the press address included, Peter Mwathi (Limuru), William Kamket (Tiaty), Paul Koinange (Kiambaa), Ngunjiri Wambugu (Nyeri Town), Wangari Mwaniki (Kigumo), Silas Tiren (Moiben), Muturi Kigano (Kangema), Mercy Gakuya (Kasarani), Joshua Mwalyo (Masinga and Teddy Mwambire (Ganze)

They told Ruto to personally take the responsibility of the fake letter and record the statement at the DCI headquarters.