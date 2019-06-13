Ruto doesn’t care the struggles of a Brian Kibet, son of a poor maize farmer in Nandi

What is it like to be a 5th year Mechanical Engineering student at JKUAT?

What is it like to know, that despite all that book struggle, the scales are so tilted against you? That the goalposts have been shifted?

What is it like to know that the ground beneath the one you walk on daily as you go to the labs and lecture halls and back to your hostel, that ground, that ground beneath, has moved?

What is it like to know that once you graduate, five years later, you are on your own? That the policies of the government are such that no industrial revolution is happening here. No mega industries to absorb your skills?

What is it like to know, because you are a smart chap, the source of your troubles? That it’s caused by a political dysfunction atop which sits the President?

What is it like to be Brian Kibet Bera?