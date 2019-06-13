Ruto doesn’t care the struggles of a Brian Kibet, son of a poor maize farmer in Nandi

What is it like to be a 5th year Mechanical Engineering student at JKUAT?
What is it like to know, that despite all that book struggle, the scales are so tilted against you? That the goalposts have been shifted?
What is it like to know that the ground beneath the one you walk on daily as you go to the labs and lecture halls and back to your hostel, that ground, that ground beneath, has moved?
What is it like to know that once you graduate, five years later, you are on your own? That the policies of the government are such that no industrial revolution is happening here. No mega industries to absorb your skills?
What is it like to know, because you are a smart chap, the source of your troubles? That it’s caused by a political dysfunction atop which sits the President?
What is it like to be Brian Kibet Bera?
Comments
Anonymous says
Kwani kila kitu ni Ruto? If I was Uhuru I would be very concerned about the issues raised by this man. They are the same issues that might affect the peace of the country in 2022.
Anonymous says
SO?HOW HAS UHURU CARED FOR KIKUYUS AFFFCTED BY JIGGERS IN CENTRAL?KEEP OFF FROM RUTO
Anonymous says
That an engineer mark u he would now be at kamwerer dam and arror dam constructing the dam but luto choose to loot it 7billion he said there would be been job opportunitys coz that was a mega dam of 21billion my friend job opportunitys and irrigation and water for community jammaa anekuwa KAZI but dkt kamwerer put his belly 1st Hana haha na nyiniyi keep barking yeye anapora tuu ATI mtu wetu
Anonymous says
Come to think of it people could have gotten jobs at the dam
Anonymous says
My brother from rift valley highlighted serious issues before attacking the statehouse. It is Uhuru who should care about this young man. His claims might affect peace in the rift valley. Uhuru should not be busy worshipping a handshake with a person whose aim is to loot money through fake gold and appointments of his tribesmen
Anonymous says
Qualification of the above kibet mechanical engineer plant maintenance meaning if the mega dam of 21billion was not looted by Mr dkt kamwerer dam he would be working or on attachment so would other engineers get ur fact right Mega project locals would’ve benefited with work water irrigation na electricity and roads so Mr kamwerer is the main problem call a spade a spade