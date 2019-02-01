Ruto disowns Aisha jumwa, Khalwale and counterparts in early campaign drive

Deputy president william Ruto has distanced self from the early 2022 campaigns going on in the country, Ruto who was accompanied the head of state in Kitengela on Thursday told those pretending to be his lieutenants to stop wasting their time.

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa, Kiharu MP Dindi Nyoro, Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwa, Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa and ex-Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale are among leaders who have been drumming up support for Ruto.

Ruto appeared to make a sharp U-turn on his 2022 presidential campaigns.

Ruto said he has never approved, canvassed or engaged in any form of preparation for a presidential or other campaign after the last presidential polls in 2017.

“It has come to the attention of the Deputy President that there are individuals and/or groups who are purporting to be mobilising support connected to his 2022 presidential campaign,” he said.

In a strongly worded statement, Ruto dismissed those campaigning for him make better use of their resources.

“The Deputy President therefore asks those running noisy charades and mock campaigns to use resources. He also demands that they leave his name out of their shenanigans,” Ruto said though his communications secretary David Mugonyi.

It was unclear what triggered the DP’s response, although he has been on a near weekly 2022 charm offensive known as the Tangatanga movement. Uhuru had famously criticised the DP for wandering aimlessly or loitering around the country.

It remains to be seen if Ruto will cease his early 2022 campaigns after he openly denounced his backers.

“The Deputy President is a democrat and believes that campaigning must be done at the appropriate time, in an organised, systematic manner that gives candidates the opportunity to have quality engagement with the people within a political party and based on issues and policies,” Mugonyi said yesterday.

He went on, “At the moment, he [Ruto] is working to support the President to ensure that Jubilee’s transformational agenda, especially the Big Four, is fully realised in every part of the country.”

The DP himself has been hosting delegations from various communities, with his eye on the top job.

Uhuru has warned on numerous occasions against distracting early campaigns.