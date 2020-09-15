Ruto ally Alice Wahome sues government over inclusion of Major General Badi to Uhuru’s cabinet

Deputy President William Ruto’s close ally and Kandara MP Alice Wahome has sued the state over the inclusion of Nairobi Metropolitan Boss (NMS) Mohammed Badi to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s cabinet, allowing him to attend cabinet meetings.

In her petition, the lawmaker says the invitation extended to Badi is unconstitutional.

Wahome now wants the court to bar Badi from attending any other cabinet meeting.

On Thursday, September 10, 2020, Badi took the Oath of Secrecy to henceforth attend all Cabinet meetings.

This was in pursuant to Executive Order number 3 of 2020 issued by the State House with a ceremony conducted by the Head of the Public Service at State House.

He was tasked with the responsibility of transforming the city and given 100 days to deal with corruption and dismantle cartels that have held the city at ransom for years.

The ceremony conducted by the Head of the Public Service was a precursor to the Cabinet Meeting held at State House, Nairobi on Thursday.

NMS was formulated onMarch 18, 2020, by the President nearly a month after Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko handed over four key functions to the National Government.

Badi handles county health services, transport, public works, utilities and ancillary services and county government planning and development which were transferred to his docket from the Nairobi County government.