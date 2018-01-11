RUMOURS: Uhuru Eyes Kidero, Khalwale, Midiwo, Maanzo and Farah Maalim for Cabinet Slots

Latest word from the walking paths in the expansive Statehouse is that President Uhuru is almost settled at appointing five opposition politicians into the cabinet;

Sources indicate the president is eying/considering the following politicians allied to NASA except for Hon Otuoma who already joined Jubilee. Some of the politicians have been contacted and are said to be consulting while Dr Kidero and Otuoma are game already.

1. H. E Dr Evans Kidero; the former governor of Nairobi and a close business associate of the Kenyatta family. It is said Kidero is more than ready to serve Jubilee and that is why his proxies withdrew the poll petition against Governor Mike Sonko/Igathe. Through out his tenure as Nairobi governor, Dr Kidero blew hot and cold, a classic watermelon trait, he was accused by some ODM supporters of being pro Jubilee. He however bankrolled several ODM activities especially by elections that emerged between 2014 and 2016.



2. Hon Dr Boni Khalwale; the former Kakamega senator and Ford Kenya deputy party leader. His entry to the cabinet is meant to cool temperatures in Western Kenya, he is a close ally of ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi (heir apparent of Rt Hon Raila Odinga). Appointing Khalwale will greatly weaken opposition in Western Kenya given his super mobilizing skills, he is a crowd puller and highly respected by locals. He is said to have rejected the offer unless it is agreed and negotiated by Raila and Musalia publicly (smart dude wants to keeo his Kakamega governor dream alive)

Dr Khalwale’s appointment will complicate matters for DP Ruto’s project Ababu Namwamba. The bull fighter is a practicing specialist medical doctor

3. Hon Dr Paul Otuoma, the former ODM vice chairman and Busia governor aspirant is also said to be more than ready to join Uhuru cabinet. Otuoma was a hot favourite to clinch the Busia governor seat but lost out during ODM nominations. His alleged links to Jubilee is what costed him the coveted seat, he could have won as an independent candidate in the August 8th polls.

4. Hon Jakoyo Midiwo; the immediate former Gem MP is alleged to be close to Uhuru, while serving as deputy minority leader he was a regular guest at Statehouse where he enjoyed a drink with the president. Jakoyo is a practical politician and a good debater

5. Hon Daniel Maanzo Kitonga , the MP Makueni. The youthful MP is VP Kalonzo Musyoka’s right hand man together with senator Mutula Junior. Maanzo’s entry to the cabinet is meant to bring the Kamba nation/Kalonzo closer to Uhuru. His appointment will mean David Musila misses out on his dream of serving in Uhuru government (Musila will be labelled ‘used and dumped’ just like Ababu and Wamalwa. The MP is a lawyer of repute and was part of the team that successfully prosecuted the 2017 Raila presidential petition that saw Uhuru fraudulent win annulled by the Supreme Court.



6. Hon Farah Maalim; the former deputy speaker and Wiper deputy party leader is a voice reason. If he accepts to join cabinet then will most likely withdraw his petition against Hon Aden Duale. His appointment will bring on board the Muslim community that has been critical of Jubilee regime over extra judicial killings, if he joins the cabinet the real winner will be Aden Duale. Hon Farah is an advocate of lawyer of repute and an MBA.

”I think it is important for Raila to push to get refunded his campaign costs and also develop a good relationship with Uhuru so that they can agree on critical items that needs to be amended through a referendum. American already imposed Uhuru on Kenya and therefore its nothing Raila can do as Kenyans seem to be gullible”- top Statehouse operative was overheard.