Rongo MP Dalmas Otieno vows to make sure Raila does not become President

Embattled Rongo MP Hon Dalmas Otieno has vowed to do everything within his powers to make sure Raila does not become President of Kenya.

Dalmas was speaking in a KANU meeting at a city hotel that brought together the KANU top brass

During the meeting that lasted for hours, the absentee Rongo MP whisperingly told KANU Secretary General Nick Salat that Raila Odinga will never be Kenya’s President because he excluded him from the NASA Technical and Strategy Team.

He wondered why the Premier went for his fiercest challenger former powerful University of Nairobi student leader David Osiany and left him out yet he is more experienced.

He vowed to do whatever it takes to make sure Raila does not win the August polls.

You see, I don’t understand why Jakom chose that young man over me yet I have been in this game for long. I will do everything possible to make sure he does not become the President. What can that young man offer that I don’t have? I’ll talk to my people in Rongo and ask them to abstain from voting for him. I’ll make sure he regrets leaving me out” He said.

Nonetheless, research conducted on the ground indicates that the MP who once disappeared for a whole year is completely out of touch with constituency matters. The ground seems to have shifted to Mr. Osiany, a close ally of Prime Minister Raila Odinga, something that has given Dalmas sleepless nights.

Hon Dalmas’s sentiments come a week after he was heard telling his constituents that he was part of the NASA core team.

Also at the meeting, it was revealed that KANU will field Gideon Moi as its presidential candidate, deputized by either Dalmas or Nambale MP Chris Okemo.

 

  Mr. otieno ask tuju. I advice not to go rongo and preach raila not for president. Kenya is not so Democratic as u think. those pple will chop unaware. so take care before you go there and preach that gospel.

  Ohooooooooo!!!!!!!!!! ulikua umejificha wapi dalmas? hata watu wa Rongo walikua wanafikiria uko admitted in hospital in a foreign land kwenda huuuko bure kabisa kwenda rongo jaribu hiyo utakunia kwa suruali. Jakom left you out because you don't have any contact with your people.

  Its unfortunatel that most politicians go for their own interests. If Jakom would have pocked him( Dalmas), them he won't be saying whatever he is saying now. Ask Otieno what he stands for as a politician

  I thought this man was…….but I can still see u back with fake promises i wanna tell u that ur digging ur own grave .Can't u see people like Onyango Oloo are been born again and preaching the right gospel now u lost direction my brother. U can't northern add or subtrac value in NASA that's why u were left out since people needed there have value

  Time is now mr. Dalmas you have eatem more than the owner can ignore;
    even sugarcane has 2 ratoons and a total of 3 harvests,we have voted you in
    severally and now…..ogik sama koro…ogik sama koro @ David Osiany has to take
    the battle to the next level.

  Dalmas should know that he has nothing to offer anyone let alone Ringo ,he ismtoo old school and very egocentric, evil and selfish .
    The best he can do is quietly and quickly edge himself out of the quagmire he is about to get himself into.

  All these people.criticizing Dalmas do not know the pregress he has done to Rongo people, in short , Dalmas has done a lot of developments within Rongo Constituency and even the entire MIgori county. The only mistake he makes is failure to advertise the great things he is doing to his people. But all the same Rongo people are not cheap in mind and thoughts, they know they know the basis in which they elect their leaders and always need no coaching in regards to the same. That's why Hon. Dalmas will still clinch on.that seat. Osiany won't manage it.

  Dalmas dont misbehave like a pregnant cockroach you think we dont know development ? where is your kalausi party?. i wonder why you are existing in this world ,their is population decrease in migori county just becouse of you we are just listen again you have starting talking badly about raila. stop being stupid & the wealths you have are for your own,we are not happy with you as rongo people stupid.

