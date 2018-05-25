Revealed: Why Raila Has Remained Silent On Multi-Billion NYS And Maize Scandals Masterminded By Uhuru Jubilee Regime

Opposition’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General Edwin Sifuna has confirmed that the party leader H E Rt Hon Raila Odinga has deliberately kept silent regarding the latest National Youth Service (NYS) and Maize scandals.



Speaking on Radio Jambo Thursday evening, Sifuna attributed Odinga’s reaction to fear mongering and negative propaganda from a section of the nation, especially those allied to the ruling Jubilee Party especially Mt Kenya where many have been brainwashed to a point of opposing everything Raila proposes even if its for their own good.

He said that the group has frustrated the former Prime Minister’s push for a spotless leadership, leading to his decision to silently watch the latest unfolding scandals with the hope that Mt Kenya and North Rift residents will take the lead to go the streets to protest on raging corruption scandals in government..

“Even if he were to raise his voice regarding the corruption scandal, some people, in line with their political allegiances and personal opinions, would still oppose him,” said Sifuna.

”He has made several similar attempts earlier but were repaid with defiance and insults by the same people now yearning for his intervention,” he added.

”Let everybody suffer, those eating monkeys let them continue and move to dogs and where possible turn to themselves perhaps its when they will realise that good governance is essential and that tribalism is bad”- Okoth Mbewa added.

Did it ever occur to you that one day HE Raila Odinga would stop fighting against corruption and impunity for you? It has happened. You have vilified him to stop. You must now speak and fight for yourself or perish. You are on your own. — Nelson Havi (@NelsonHavi) May 24, 2018

Around 9 billion shillings has been reported missing in the new scandal, with most of the money ending up paid to controversial suppliers, some of whom delivered absolutely nothing to the service.

A number of officials linked to the scandal have since stepped aside to give room for investigations, including Youth Affairs Principal Secretary Lilian Omollo and NYS boss Richard Ndubai.