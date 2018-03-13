REVEALED: Uhuru and Raila Set For Joint Tour Of Nyanza

Political nemeses turned buddies President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga are set to tour the Country in a bid to heal the Nation via new ‘bromance’ after tumultuous political period.

The timing of the tour is uncertain but sources confirmed that the two will begin the visits with Odinga’s Nyanza stronghold.

Uhuru has kept off huge public gatherings since the controversial rerun, amid legitimacy questions on his presidency, after 61 per cent of Kenyans failed to turn up for the vote.

The duo will visit all Raila strongholds where they will also launch grand projects as part of the inclusivity that the two leaders have agreed upon in the joint communiqué.

Also set for the grand visits are Western, Lower Eastern and Coast.