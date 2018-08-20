Revealed: PERIS TOBIKO Gangs Up With PS BETTY MAINA To Fire Portland CEO SIMON PETER Ole NKERI

Kajiado East MP Peris Tobiko is entangled in a Maasai political turf war after she was accused of protecting family members shown the door at the East African Portland Cement company.

How the MP managed to convince former CEO Kepha Tande to employ up to 50 family members on contract remains a mystery.

The MP failed to convince Governor Lenku’s Narok allied MPs on the need to fire the EAPCC CEO who has been championing the turnaround of the company resulting in redundancies for non-essential staff.

The MP then went on to sponsor a petition in last week’s parliamentary session where according to one of the MPs who attended the sitting, she hilariously accused the CEO of keeping a bed in his office to have sex with workers. Interestingly, a sexual assault case that had been lodged against the CEO at the High Court was recently thrown out.

Clearly, our source tells us, the MP has interests in the vast parcels of land owned by the Portland Company that she has promised prominent developers to bag once the disposal process starts hence the aggressive witch hunt.

It is the hope of the MP that parliament will achieve this objective having lost face for failing to ensure that her retrenched kinsmen are reinstated.

Hon. Tobiko is said to have lobbied Industrialization PS Betty Maina who has been meeting her at night at her favourite whisky bar in upmarket Nairobi to plot the downfall of the CEO.

The PS is said to have fallen out with the CEO after he refused to fast track payment of dues to three of her affiliated companies landing himself in the PS’s bad books.

It is unclear how far the ties between the vocal PS and famous MP go given that the PS was fired from the Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) for stealing a whooping 5 Million Dollars from the donor led Business Advocacy Fund. Fearing a scandal from the bad publicity, the Asian business magnates allowed her to resign quietly before she bought her way into the PS role via close connections with powerful Central Kenya mandarins.

It remains to be seen whether the PS whose sexual appetite is well known from her parking lot escapades and the conniving MP will succeed in this plot. The jury is out.