Revealed: Kisumu Yaught Club as civilians, Uhuru and Raila’s moment without security detail

Emerging details have now revealed where President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga disappeared to on Saturday evening after breaching security protocol and driving away together.

Both leaders who are usually preceded and escorted by lead and chase cars got away from their security and arrived at the Kisumu Yaught Club as civilians.

At the club, the two powerful leaders enjoyed a meal of fish and ugali, all this time only kept company by the sharp eyes of a few tight security personnel.

The two left most of their security detail at the Kisumu International Airport after Raila shoved Uhuru aside and prevented him from boarding his jet back to Nairobi.

“The pilot had started the engine and the President was due to the board when the unexpected happened. We saw Raila pull him aside, whisper something to him and the plans quickly changed. The pilot had to turn off the engine,” a security official said

“It was unbelievable. It happened so fast, everyone was thrown into a spin. No one knew where the two were going at dusk without security escorts. We later heard they were at the port,” he added.

This was after they visited the Kisumu Port where Raila showed Uhuru the newly acquired dredger set to be used to deepen the lake.

The dredger is also said to be awaiting deployment to eradicate the troublesome hyacinth covering a large section of the lake and troubling fishing and transport operations.

They had met in the lakeside county for the burial of former Youth Development Enterprise Fund boss Bruce Odhiambo.