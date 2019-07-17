Revealed: Inside Governor Samboja’s plan to join Raila’s ODM

Taita Taveta Governor Granton Samboja is plotting to ditch Wiper Democratic Movement for Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement party, reports the Standard.

Samboja, a close ally of Kalonzo Musyoka, visited Mr Odinga last week at Capitol Hill offices where he shared with him frustrations by MCAs.

For a couple of months now, MCAs have insisted on having Sh41 million allocated in each ward, a move that has informed Samboja’s decision to push for dissolution of the county.

Should the dissolution campaign succeed, it has been revealed, Samboja informed Mr Odinga that he will be moving to ODM to defend his seat until 2022.

In a press briefing last week, Odinga urged the two factions to consider dialogue before agitating for dissolution of the county government.

“I appeal to the aggrieved parties to reach a consensus. If no solution is reached then there is no other option, but to dissolve the county government and go back for fresh elections. This should serve as an example to the rest of the counties with similar problems,” Raila said.

“The county legislature has been abusing their role of oversight and take over the process of budgeting, this happens every year. When budgets come, the MCAs push for Constituency Ward Development Fund which they want to control,” Raila said.

But a defiant Samboja over the weekend insisted that he shall continue collecting signatures to recall all county elected leaders to pace way for a by-election.

“Whether I will be reelected or not does not worry me. Residents deserve a chance to elect visionary leaders, leaders with their best interest at heart,” said the governor.

The ODM party lost to Wiper in the county through Samboja. Samuel Mruttu was the county’s pioneer governor on ODM. Majority of MCAs were elected on ODM party.