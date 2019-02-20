REVEALED! Inside DP Ruto’s meeting with Kalenjin Elders

The William Ruto Political Vehicle to statehouse is full. Full of passengers who believe in his agenda and plans for the Country. Among the passengers though are individuals who are out to ensure that the vehicle does not reach it’s final destination.

Ruto has faced lots of opposition to his Presidential bid with allegations of massive corruption rocking him. Latest political developments in the country that have revolved around the March 9th handshake have also made Ruto’s allies and supporters cautious with claims that he is being sidelined from the Country’s leadership filling the political circles.

Due to this, Rift Valley Political leaders are calling for an all-inclusive meeting with Ruto with the main aim of the meeting being to find out Ruto’s Political destiny.

They want to discuss the March 9 handshake deal between President Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga, the controversial Mau Forest evictions and the new national development implementation committee chaired by Interior CS Fred Matiang’i. Matiang’i seems to be sidelining Ruto who had been travelling around the country in thinly veiled campaign trips to inspect development projects.

Rattled by what they consider a wider plot by some Jubilee politicians to dim the DP’s 2022 presidential ambitions, Ruto’s Rift supporters want to hear precisely from him what he thinks about his relationship with the President. Their once warm relationship has cooled.

The professionals and leaders want the meeting despite Ruto’s assurances to supporters that he has not been sidelined, especially after Matiang’i’s elevation as overseer of all government projects.

“Everything is okay in government, ignore the fake news, do not rely on social media and newspaper stories because we have no time for rumours and riddles that would not help us take the country forward in socio-economic development,” Ruto told his supporters on Saturday.