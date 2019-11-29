Revealed: How top journalists were paid to publish negative news about Nairobi County

Revelations have now emerged how some crooked journalists pocketed money to publish tainting stories of Nairobi county.

Former Nairobi assembly speaker Abdi Guyo approached four journalists, three from The Standard, Daily Nation and The Star newspapers and one from Citizen TV.

The three print journalists usually cover county assembly matters.

It has also emerged that due to the increasing outcry over extortion from Members of the County Assembly, the journalists, who had been provided with a working station at the assembly, were recently ejected due to their unbecoming conduct.

A female journalist working with one of the newspapers was recently attacked by a female nominated MCA for dating a youthful MCA from Embakasi.

The angry female MCA said, “You are a journalist. We know what you do even to Guyo. This will cost you badly. Your work is to report about assembly proceedings and not indulging in love affairs in the assembly.”

Back to the main issue. The journalists, who were promised a good package after they publish the story, are now talk of the town.

They said a senior EACC official and Guyo have not fulfilled the promise they made.

They are now trying to cook other malicious stories which might be published in the same dailies.

A senior editor with Daily Nation is also the talk of the town.

He is said to have been bankrolled by the same cartel to complete the construction of his palatial house which is next to Judiciary training school.

He and a female managing editor who is known for smoking weed are said to be having affairs a move which might soon affect the Sunday Nation publication.

Pressure has now mounted within the journalists.

Money was poured in newsroom yet others did not get the loot.

Ousted Guyo with a senior EACC official have gone missing and are now dictating how some stories should be written.

One of the female journalists attached at county assembly has been overheard saying, “Please let’s help him. He will fulfill. He is the only savior in this situation. He has done a lot for us. He boought us some phones. He sponsored us to Mombasa. So let’s show our loyalty. This is the only time we must be with him.”

The female journalist is expected to shift to a new house in South C, which Guyo has fully paid for.

A series of pictures, videos and communication from both parties will be loaded here for the public to judge.