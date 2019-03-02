Revealed: DP Ruto begged Uhuru not to sack CSs Chelugui, Rotich, Keter, Kiunjuri and Macharia

Fresh details have emerged on what had transpired before President Uhuru issued a gazette notice announcing a mini-cabinet reshuffle that saw Prof George Magoha nominated as Education CS, Amb Amina Mohamed moved to Youths and Sports docket and Rashid Mohammed Echesa fired.

Sources confirm that Uhuru had sacked a total of 6 Cabinet Secretaries whose dockets bear the recent multi-billion shillings mega-scandals that have rocked his administration.

Angry Uhuru had sacked even his own very close friend drinking and smoking buddy Henry Rotich (Treasury), his tribresmen Mwangi Kiunjuri (Agriculture) and James Macharia (Transport). Others who had been tagged for sacking were DP Ruto allies Hon Simon Chelugui (Water), Hon Charles Keter (Energy).

Uhuru is said to called DP William Ruto and told him bluntly that he was set to drop bombshell and that the war on corruption must not only be seen to be on course but should be rolling over even ‘our close friends’. DP Ruto summoned courage and prevailed the president not to act on emotions and study the alleged report by NIS and also allow DCI to conclude investigations. The DP Cried to Uhuru and even reminded him of the torturous journey they have both traveled saying sacking Kalenjin ministers messirs Chelugui, Keter and Rotich will greatly impact his standing in Rift Valley

Ruto, according to the source, demanded evidence for instance why Chelugui, Wamalwa, Keter or Rotich, should be fired after which Uhuru summoned NIS Director Philip Kameru to State House where he is believed to have tabled incriminating evidence against all the mentioned cabinet secretaries.

As for Echesa another Ruto’s associate, Uhuru acted unilaterally and did not inform DP Ruto and therefore Ruto was shocked on the news of the sacking for Echesa had not been mentioned in the NIS report. The president is said to have acted after statehouse counsels read documents that were presented by the DPP and DCI of which evidence linking the CS Rashid Echesa to the 32B fake currency. It is also said that CS Matiangi was uncomfortable working with the illiterate minister who could bearing communicate during cabinet meetings.

An angry Ruto is now bitter and pointing fingers at supreme leader Raila Odinga for inciting Uhuru to act on corruption.

It is clear that Uhuru will all Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries linked to graft as he works to ensure that his legacy is secured.

DCI Boss George Kinoti is investigating allegations that at least sh 21 billion meant for two dams in Keiyo valley may have been stolen yet it was a loan from the Italian government.

“It will be radical and will mark a fresh start,” a statehouse operative was quoted.

The purge on corruption would not be forthcoming without the handshake. 50 to 60% of these corruption scandals are being masterminded by DP Ruto’s wing of government, and the handshake gives Uhuru the necessary political stamina to take on these corrupt cartels that are allied to Kenya’s most corrupt politician without worrying about the political consequences. The handshake insulates Uhuru from the evil intentions of the hooligans in his government who may be intent on fighting back against the war on corruption, which is fast sealing the loopholes of their 2022 corrupt campaign fundraising networks.