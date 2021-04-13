Revealed: Deep state plan to lock out Raila out of 2022 race begins, selfish people!

By Dennis Itumbi via FB

The Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau(HNIB) can reveal that as Raila Odinga was hosting Kenyatta and the preferred heir to State House Hon. Moi, a plan was being hatched at Wispers Avenue, Gigiri, by Deep State and the System.

1. A PA to a #CerelacCoalition Principal from Western was collecting money with a clear brief to MOVE to the High Court and sue ODM.

2. The case that is now fully financed by Deep State will be seeking to have Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala reinstated as the Senate Deputy Minority Leader.

3. The argument is based on the Nasa Pre-Election Agreement as deposited with the Registrar of Political Parties.

NEXT STEP

THE Wispers Avenue ( Yes without a H), meeting, agreed this case would set ground for the Main Case.

The MAIN case will be #CerelacCoalition seeking to stop ODM from fielding a PRESIDENTIAL candidate in 2022.

Basically stopping Raila Odinga, based on a clause in the Nasa Agreeement that technically knocks out ODM from the 2022 race and stops them from leaving Nasa without the Approval of any other two parties in the Coalition.

It is so DECLASSIFIED!