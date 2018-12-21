Revealed: 3 People behind Orengo’s sleepless nights

Kenya’s top lawyer and siaya senator James Orengo is likely to be the next governor of Siaya county as the unfolding events seem to be more than meets the eye.

The top politician has served in the last 3 regimes, and will most likely be seeking to elevate his position after serving as a Member of Parliament, Cabinet Minister, and Senator.

However, he is likely to face stiff competition from the following politicians from the region who could also be eyeing the slot:

1. Nicholas Gumbo

Though Orengo is currently among the high flying politicians in the nation, he will have it hard going past the former Rarieda lawmaker.

The equally powerful Gumbo who gave current Governor Cornel Rasanga a run for his money in the 2017 elections and will obviously do the same to Orengo.

Actually, with Orengo currently apparently more engaged in national politicking, the race will be tougher for him as Gumbo’s silence is a demonstration that he could be laying foundations in the grassroots in preparation for the race.

This could catch Orengo off guard and could throw him off balance and temporarily out of politics.

2. Otiende Amollo

The latter is not only bright, smart and young, but also hardworking and influential.

His position as Member of Parliament for Rarieda gives him an upper hand over Orengo whose senatorial position doesn’t give him a development mandate or funds.

Amollo will, therefore, be in a good position to brag about his achievements, including his ‘Ondoa Nyasi’ initiative which builds houses for widows, as Orengo spreads empty politics.

Also, both are close allies of Opposition leader and area kingpin Raila Odinga, meaning that Amollo is not to be overlooked in terms of Raila’s endorsement.

He too stands a big chance of carrying the day.

3. Opiyo Wandayi

The Ugunja lawmaker is also not to be overlooked with regards to the looming race to succeed Governor Rasanga.

As a second term lawmaker who swims in popularity and political experience, he can cause headaches for Orengo should he join the race.

He too is a close ally of Raila and will make the race more complicated should all the three announce their bids.