Respect Raila and stop defending thieves in every scandal,Hon. Onyonka tells DP Ruto

Kitutu Chache South MP Richard Onyonka has once again attacked Deputy President William Ruto, days after decamping from the DP’s team to opposition leader Raila Odinga’s side.

Speaking on Monday, the MP took issue with the DP’s unending attacks on the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, terming him disrespectful.

Onyonka who was on NTV’s AM Live show said he decamped from Team Tangatanga because DP Ruto defended thieves in every scandal.

He urged the DP to respect Raila, arguing that he is a statesman who has been pushing for the betterment of the nation for years and should not, therefore, be insulted by his junior.

The third-term parliamentarian said that Raila has taken it upon himself to push for a corruption-free nation over the last 20 years, which calls for respect and honour, and not daily attacks from the DP’s corner.

“Every single day DP Ruto is insulting Raila. Raila is an old man, he has been fighting for this country and talking about corruption for over 20 years,” said Onyonka