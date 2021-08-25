Resign, ukule tear gas kidogo in order to claim you have fought for anything, Ruto told

May William Ruto should do the right thing, resign, akule tear gas, lead some maandamano so that History can register that, only then can he claim to have fought for anything in this country. For now, History can only got records of his role in YK 1992 and Post Election Violence if 2007/2008 where hundreds of thousands were displaced and over 1200 killed, ofcoz na kesi yake ya ICC of mass crimes against humanity.

Meanwhile his online team have shared this:

“Dr. William says Kenya can’t afford to have another imperial president noting that it took over 3 decades to fight imperialism.

And Boom!

ODMlets and Kutoeleweka are almost swallowing their heads.

Oh, Ruto was in KANU and can’t claim to have fought for change. Oh ah…

Well…listen and be careful while at it… +

1. Raila Odinga was KANU Secretary General and a Minister in Moi’s government

Yet you have no problem believing he fought Moi and brought about democracy!

2. Uhuru was not just a minister in Moi’s government, he was Mzee’s project and later KANU Chairman.

Yet you all believe he’s changed Kenya for the better.

In fact, Kibaki was a Moi’s VP for a decade.

Yet you don’t have a problem giving him credit for reviving our economy and strengthening our democracy!

If being being in KANU or working for Moi was to disqualify leaders, Raila, Uhuru, Kalonzo, Weta, Mudavadi and Gideon would have no voice.

So, take your duplicity elsewhere…

The fact remains, Kenyans can’t afford another imperial president!

If you have an issue with that, chemsha ice-cream!”