Resign if you can’t work with Uhuru, stop sabotage’- Raila tells Ruto

Former Prime Minister The Rt Hon Raila Odinga has challenged Deputy President William Ruto to resign if he cannot work with president Uhuru Kenyatta.

The ODM leader gave the example of his late father Mzee Jaramogi Oginga Odinga who resigned as the Vice President when he disagreed with the late President Jomo Kenyatta in 1960s

“When Jaramogi disagreed with Kenyatta on the issues of land he wrote a letter that said he found it no longer tenable to remain in government and he resigned. He had the courage and decency to say I am stepping aside because I don’t want to earn a salary and I’m doing nothing. So if you have a problem with your boss, take a walk! Get out of it!” Mr. Odinga said.

According to him, DP Ruto should not sabotage the government from within.

The ODM leader was speaking in Bondo when he hosted a delegation from Mount Kenya at Kango ka Jaramogi, the home of his late father.

He delved into the peace deal he struck with President Kenyatta on March 9, 2018 asking why ‘some people’ were still against it yet it was for the benefit of all Kenyans.

“Uhuru (Kenyatta) has tried to live by what we agreed. But when Uhuru is pulling in this direction the other one is pulling in this opposition direction so he cannot be able to deliver what they promised the people of Kenya,” Mr. Odinga said.

He stated that Kenya’s population which now stands at over 47million has increased greatly compared to the numbers recorded during independence meaning that leaders have to find new ways of expanding the ‘national cake’.

According to him, tokenism is not the solution and neither is handouts to youth and women groups.

“Ati unasaidia wakina mama, makanisa na vijana na wheelbarrows. Wheelbarrownomics will not solve Kenyan problems. You must address these issues properly,” he said.

The Mt. Kenya delegation hosted by Mr. Odinga was led by former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth, several central Kenya leaders and council of elders.

A section of Nyanza MPs were also in attendance as well the Luo council of elders and Bishop of ACK Bondo Diocese David Kodia who led the prayer session.

Nominated MP Maina Kamanda and Nairobi Woman Rep Esther Passaris were also present.