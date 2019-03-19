Resign if you aren’t comfortable with the handshake, war on graft ODM Mps tells DP Ruto

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) lawmakers now want Deputy President William Ruto to resign “if he is tired of being part of the presidency.”

Led by Rarieda Member of Parliament Otiende Amollo, the MPs from Siaya County accused Ruto of using his allies to attack and undermine the institution of the presidency which he is part of.

“William Samoei Ruto has chosen to send his foot soldiers to attack the institution of the Presidency, in other words he is a pastor sending the congregation to attack the church,” Otiende said.

The outspoken MP further argued that if Ruto has lost trust in the presidency, he should resign and pave way for someone else.

“Raila and the President Uhuru Kenyatta shook hands for the betterment of this nation, you cannot attack the handshake unless you do not mean well for this country,” Otiende said during an ODM campaign rally at Kolali trading center in Ugenya constituency.

The Rarieda MP also laughed off the Deputy President’s claims that Raila Odinga was out to split the Jubilee party.

Otiende’s remarks were echoed by Siaya Senator James Orengo who said that it is high time the deputy president realised that he must respect the president as his boss.

“Just like Otiende has said, if Ruto has found the fire in the kitchen too hot then he better leave the kitchen,” Orengo said.

Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo encouraged President Uhuru to stay firm in the war against graft.

“We are challenging the President, do not be intimidated by thieves, as the President you are a symbol of our national unity,” Odhiambo said adding that, “you have to stand out so that the public can trust and have confidence in your leadership, we will support you.”