Don’t remind me Pan paper mills factory in Webuye that UhuRuto sold for a song…

By Phil Wesonga
On privatisation of state institutions none was as distasteful as the purported sale of Webuye based Pan African Paper Mills by Jubilee leaders led by DP William Ruto who conspired to have it given to his sugar importation partners Rai Family for a song.
Before it was given to Rai, Ruto had visited Pan paper at least six times to relaunch and recommission the factory, promising locals jobs and recovery lost economic glory.
Pan paper was the biggest employer for Western people. Not anymore. Luhyas and Luos are now effectively economic slaves of the Rai and Ruto evil partnership.
Now mass importers of sugar such as Ruto and Rai are part and parcel of running down Mumias, Nzoia and Chemelil Sugar Mills in an intricate plan to acquire them on the cheap as they once did with Pan Paper.
Anonymous says
Income from Panpaper raised me, educated me, fed me. I live justice to God.
Anonymous says
kukua kiongozi Africa lazima uwe mwizi. unaiba kura, unaiba wanawake, unaiba pesa, unaiba Ardhi, unaiba rasilimali kama mafuta na madini mendine, unaiba masomo, unaiba biashara ya watu. mwisho kila mtu na hata wachungaji wa makanisa wanakua wezi. Na mtu akiambiwa makossa yake, anauwa. siyo kuhuha tu bali anafunga wapinzani wasiokuwa na makossa.
Anonymous says
we leave it to God……. i reserve my comments as one of wby residents
Anonymous says
African leaders are known to be thieves stealing anything so as to impoverish their citizenry. they steal elections, steal country resources, steal money, run down money minting enterprises. they also steal peoples wives. they steal anything that they can lay their hands on. they are also professional killers. one can not stand on their way. to them, anything they do is right. you here them shouting that they were democratically elected while they use the security personnel to invade polling stations and the final tallying centers. in short they are the ones running the show during elections. anyone standing on their ways will be eliminated whether the commissioner of the electoral body or a security officer. even the electoral observers are also compromised with money are given to sleep in luxurious hotels and driven in expensive cars. in the end they give a clean bill of health to a flowed process. These are wolves clothed in sheep skin. When they shall be tamed is unknown