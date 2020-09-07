Referendum set for March next year as date for final BBI report is finally revealed, rallies to resume

The looming referendum is set for March 2021, President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga allies have revealed.
According to the allies who spoke on Sunday September 6, the much-awaited Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report could be out by the end of this month.
A report by The Standard has revealed that the main political parties backing the handshake have been tasked to identify county assemblies, which they have absolute control of, to prepare them in the fast-tracking passage of the document once submitted by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to the 47 assemblies.
On Saturday, another strategy meeting was held at Central Organisation of Trade Unions Secretary General Francis Atwoli’s Kajiado home to discuss the resumption of BBI rallies.
The meeting was attended by Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, Homa Bay Woman Rep Gladys Wanga, Fatuma Gedi (Wajir), Mishi Mboko (Likoni), Naisula Lesuuda (Samburu West), former Nairobi Speaker Beatrice Elachi, and National Gender and Equality Commission chairperson Priscilla Nyokabi.
Preparations for BBI rallies resumption are in top gear following reports of a drop in the Covid-19 infection rate in the country. The rallies came to a halt after the first case of the viral disease was reported in Kenya in March.
According to National Assembly Minority Leader John Mbadi, Uhuru and Raila are likely to receive the report this month.
He projected that the entire BBI process, once the document is made public, would take about five months before Kenyans can go to the ballot to decide on the proposed constitutional amendments.
Comments
Anonymous says
I hope that BBI will have this inclusion:
1) No sucker president will have the government spend our taxes to build them house, which they could build when they were nothing before joining government, and all those hove been beneficiary should be made to refund out taxes, cos, they are all fraudsters and ticks.
2) Counties should receive 70% of our budget and the central government should receive 30% – so that all the fraudsters should have nothing to steal from our taxes.
3) the number of our MPs should be reduced to less than 200.
4) No need for a PM and the fraudsters DPs being fronted.
Finally, let’s come all and vote NO for that Satanic Fraudsters BBI draft drafted by zombies and clowns of the vampire fraudsters of the present abyss regime and ODM thugs.