Referendum set for March next year as date for final BBI report is finally revealed, rallies to resume

The looming referendum is set for March 2021, President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga allies have revealed.

According to the allies who spoke on Sunday September 6, the much-awaited Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report could be out by the end of this month.

A report by The Standard has revealed that the main political parties backing the handshake have been tasked to identify county assemblies, which they have absolute control of, to prepare them in the fast-tracking passage of the document once submitted by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to the 47 assemblies.

On Saturday, another strategy meeting was held at Central Organisation of Trade Unions Secretary General Francis Atwoli’s Kajiado home to discuss the resumption of BBI rallies.

The meeting was attended by Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, Homa Bay Woman Rep Gladys Wanga, Fatuma Gedi (Wajir), Mishi Mboko (Likoni), Naisula Lesuuda (Samburu West), former Nairobi Speaker Beatrice Elachi, and National Gender and Equality Commission chairperson Priscilla Nyokabi.

Preparations for BBI rallies resumption are in top gear following reports of a drop in the Covid-19 infection rate in the country. The rallies came to a halt after the first case of the viral disease was reported in Kenya in March.

According to National Assembly Minority Leader John Mbadi, Uhuru and Raila are likely to receive the report this month.

He projected that the entire BBI process, once the document is made public, would take about five months before Kenyans can go to the ballot to decide on the proposed constitutional amendments.