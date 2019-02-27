Rebel MPs Aisha and Dori to know their fete on Friday 1st march

Malindi Member of Parliament Aisha Jumwa and her Msambweni counterpart Suleiman Dori will know their fate on Friday, March 1, 2019.

The two are likely to be expelled from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party for supporting Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid.

On Friday, ODM National Governing Council (NGC) will meet to discuss various issues including disciplinary recommendations by the National Executive Committee. The main disciplinary discussion will focus on the Jumwa and Dori’s future in ODM.

According to ODM constitution, a resolution passed by a National Executive Council and ratified by the National Governing Council terminates party membership of affected members if a person who, while being a member of political party-

(a) forms another political party

(b) joins in the formation of another political party

(c) joins another political party

(d) in any way or manner publicly advocates for the formation of another political party; or

(e) promotes the ideology, interests or policies of another political party, shall, not withstanding the provisions of subsection (1) or the provisions of any other written law, be deemed to have resigned from the previous political party.