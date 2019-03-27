Long list of why DP Ruto should be impeached

Speaking on Citizen TV’s News Night show, Orengo cited corruption allegations and claims of insubordination as grounds on which a motion of no confidence should be introduced against the deputy president.

The Senate Minority leader said the DP’s castigation of government agencies mandated to fight corruption amounted to insubordination, which he said was gross misconduct.

“The list is too long. And this is not about what he has been linked to, but what he has also admitted. For example the hotel next to the airport, the Muteshi land and now these two dams where there has been an allegation supported by facts that Ksh.21 billion was lost but in his knowledge he is talking about Ksh.7 billion,” said Orengo.

Senator Orengo further stated that “if the country was ready to deal with grand corruption,” DP Ruto should be investigated.

“He (Ruto) is not being investigated because we are not yet prepared to deal with grand corruption. I think he should be investigated,” said Orengo.

Orengo said he is speaking on his own capacity because he has no confidence in Ruto.

“Raila has got his own mouth and I have my own mouth. When I am speaking on behalf of Raila Odinga which I have done before, I would say as much. I do not know if he shares the same thoughts but when I was saying this I was saying it as James Orengo; I was supported by some members who are not necessarily from ODM, but they are in NASA; what I said is my own views,” said Orengo.

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/6Yb2J8yfiw0″ frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>James Orengo on Miguna: There are a lot of people who have been locked out of this country and managed to come back. If he (Miguna Miguna) really wanted to come back into the country, he would have managed to come back <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/NewsNight?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#NewsNight</a> <a href=”https://t.co/x314wPGmei”>pic.twitter.com/x314wPGmei</a></p>— Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) <a href=”https://twitter.com/citizentvkenya/status/1110622056394059776?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>March 26, 2019</a></blockquote>

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>James Orengo: I think a lot of people did not hear me well and you have to look at the context under which this discussion has emerged. <br><br>Right at the beginning, there was the issue of lifestyle audit as a way of challenging the enrichment of any public officer <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/NewsNight?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#NewsNight</a> <a href=”https://t.co/QX2cMJjleY”>pic.twitter.com/QX2cMJjleY</a></p>— Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) <a href=”https://twitter.com/citizentvkenya/status/1110605955354357760?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>March 26, 2019</a></blockquote>

