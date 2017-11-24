Kenya Today

Here Is The Reaction Of Kalenjins After Uhuru’s Nephew Jomo Geceka allegedly Chased DP Ruto Out Of State House

By Bettern Chero

Call me anything I don’t care, I am never a jubilee supporter and I won’t be one, but when a duty comes to defend my community I will. Despite my idiological differences with one William Ruto he remains a fellow kalenjin and I will defend him collectively when I see eminent attack on him as a kalenjin tho I hate his leadership.

In kalenjin we say “Ngosamis murian kobo kot nebo” despite being bad he still my fellow kalenjin .

Uhuru keeps cheating Ruto on cabinate selection that let wait but Ruto has information uhuru’s power umbrella holders are doing cabinate CS and ps recruitment.

These power umbrella holders are targeting agriculture ministry reason it has several parastatals beneath and energy ministry due to Turkana oil that they want to steal they need a trusted fellow there.. It’s understood they want Mwangi kiunjuri there energy. As they hold on to devolution and yammy transport and roads ministry.

Ruto went statehouse to see these power umbrella holders, to his dismay jomo gecaga told him to his eyes leave us do our work you have double offices Karen and harambee avenue what is it in statehouse you want, leave us to work.

Charles keter knowing how stakes are high he has left Ruto and decided to lobby for himself to retain energy ministry, he drove directly to runda meeting Gideon moi to help him retain his seat later he went to Karen to meet ziporah kittony for the same and Kamau of roads who is Uhuru’s adviser and right hand man in advice remember Kamau used to run uhuru family business from bank of Africa to group of agriculture businesses.

Mrs kandie staring on job lose too visited Gideon wife zahra twice lobbing for her CS position but seemingly her goose are cooked she out.

As things stand Ruto will remain with finance ministry that is well monitored by ps Kamau thuge, Isaac Ruto whom William wanted out of politics is headed to agriculture CS job via Kanu chairman Hon GM. Ruto’s sycophant willy bett headed village like kandie replaced by radio Africa investor kittony.

Outof four kalenjin CS only one Henrly Rotich of finance and Ruto strongman will retain his seat others now lobbing for themselves but will it yield any results?

Sahii Ruto amekanyagiliwa chini kaa panya , he is like that girl parents warned marrying known wife butterer, she suffering but shy saying cos she was warned, now in bitter abusive marriage, David Murathes, jomo gecaga etc of this world arrogantly tormenting Ruto.

In as much I don’t like Ruto I must side with him in this funny tribulations he is undergoing in the hands of liers I repeat”Ngosamis murian kobo kot nebo

Comments

    • Even if he is sworn in today it is not over yet. RESIST, RESIST, RESIST Nobody is moving on because we cant have the same problems after every 4 years. It is not over yet why must Kenyans die every elections because of some greedy frauds? RESIST

      Reply Report comment

  11. Uthamaki does not need Ruto now he has already brought in the kalenjin votes for Uhuru. Used and will be dumped soon. 2022 they will have one of their own kalenjins you have been played.

    Reply Report comment

  14. Reply:
    Better Chero(rono)
    I am not a Kelenjin, neither do I understand it, but whatever you told William Semoi Rutu in Kalenjin language, “Ngosamis Miriam kobo kot nebo,” sounds like a warning to him. If it is good I am for it too. I can only conclude by saying “ Thugul” !
    Gambo Mbiro Mikwa.

    Reply Report comment

  15. Ruto is banished from the Dining table like an orphan! He should wait for the fallen crumbs / bones under the table after real members of the family are done eating. Utaweza kweli! All I can tell Arap Semoi is, Ngosamis murian kobo kot nebo. He will understand it better. Caveat emptor!

    Reply Report comment

  24. One day God on his throne will do something Our prayers will be answered. When Uthamaki will fall Uhuruto and his cronies including mungiki will be liable in Court of Law to these crimes. Sadam was hanged for similar crimes. Let the President of Fraudster be sworn in everything has got it’s end just like Zimbabwe. Kenyans be patient one day it will come to an end expect Uhuruto now With their usual foul mouths, arrogance and lack of courtesy to come out gun blazing but all I know troubles are not over and he will not serve Kenya has changed we are not in 1970. Uhuru should know no bullet can silence the truth. Jubilee preaches water but drink wine meaning they preach Peace while on the other hand they are busy killing. Are there no jails in Kenya any more??? What is the reason for killing Young men and women???

    Reply Report comment

  25. Hahaha I Had Somebody Saying That Ruto Will Be The President,, Pole Sana Coz Even Lusaka Told Us 2022 After Uhuru Mt.Kenya Have Smbdy Already In Place So Kalenjins We Are Sorry Coz Even Luuyas We Are Tired Of Ruto.

    Reply Report comment

