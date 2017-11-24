Here Is The Reaction Of Kalenjins After Uhuru’s Nephew Jomo Geceka allegedly Chased DP Ruto Out Of State House

By Bettern Chero
Call me anything I don’t care, I am never a jubilee supporter and I won’t be one, but when a duty comes to defend my community I will. Despite my idiological differences with one William Ruto he remains a fellow kalenjin and I will defend him collectively when I see eminent attack on him as a kalenjin tho I hate his leadership.
In kalenjin we say “Ngosamis murian kobo kot nebo” despite being bad he still my fellow kalenjin .
Uhuru keeps cheating Ruto on cabinate selection that let wait but Ruto has information uhuru’s power umbrella holders are doing cabinate CS and ps recruitment.
These power umbrella holders are targeting agriculture ministry reason it has several parastatals beneath and energy ministry due to Turkana oil that they want to steal they need a trusted fellow there.. It’s understood they want Mwangi kiunjuri there energy. As they hold on to devolution and yammy transport and roads ministry.
Ruto went statehouse to see these power umbrella holders, to his dismay jomo gecaga told him to his eyes leave us do our work you have double offices Karen and harambee avenue what is it in statehouse you want, leave us to work.
Charles keter knowing how stakes are high he has left Ruto and decided to lobby for himself to retain energy ministry, he drove directly to runda meeting Gideon moi to help him retain his seat later he went to Karen to meet ziporah kittony for the same and Kamau of roads who is Uhuru’s adviser and right hand man in advice remember Kamau used to run uhuru family business from bank of Africa to group of agriculture businesses.
Mrs kandie staring on job lose too visited Gideon wife zahra twice lobbing for her CS position but seemingly her goose are cooked she out.
As things stand Ruto will remain with finance ministry that is well monitored by ps Kamau thuge, Isaac Ruto whom William wanted out of politics is headed to agriculture CS job via Kanu chairman Hon GM. Ruto’s sycophant willy bett headed village like kandie replaced by radio Africa investor kittony.
Outof four kalenjin CS only one Henrly Rotich of finance and Ruto strongman will retain his seat others now lobbing for themselves but will it yield any results?
Sahii Ruto amekanyagiliwa chini kaa panya , he is like that girl parents warned marrying known wife butterer, she suffering but shy saying cos she was warned, now in bitter abusive marriage, David Murathes, jomo gecaga etc of this world arrogantly tormenting Ruto.
In as much I don’t like Ruto I must side with him in this funny tribulations he is undergoing in the hands of liers I repeat”Ngosamis murian kobo kot nebo“
Comments
Anonymous says
no wonder matusi yamemuisha
Anonymous says
William Arap Samoei Ruto Ngosamis murian kobo kot nebo“
Anonymous says
Nitafurahi sana
Anonymous says
there’s no an ebb without an end.Umesikia Ruto?
Anonymous says
A tm comes when even the blind will sense danger even b4 seeing the problem, unfortunately dp ruto waited until he is a victim, pole sana, wisdom counts
RICHARD KIPTEIGONG says
I will be the happiest kalenjin ,Hiyo mdomo yake yenye matusi ipungue .Alilala na wakora sasa alipie.
Anonymous says
Tell him
Anonymous says
it’s a fraudster regime and they have to appoint fraudster to cover the looting that is they trait doing.
Let’s all refuse to pay our taxes to these fraudster.
Zungu says
How I wish Uhuru is sworn in even today so that this drama unfolds uninterruptedly.
Baby Gee says
Even if he is sworn in today it is not over yet. RESIST, RESIST, RESIST Nobody is moving on because we cant have the same problems after every 4 years. It is not over yet why must Kenyans die every elections because of some greedy frauds? RESIST
Anonymous says
Accept and move on ….
Anonymous says
Uthamaki already have a formular for power nothing will stop them soon
Baby Gee says
Uthamaki does not need Ruto now he has already brought in the kalenjin votes for Uhuru. Used and will be dumped soon. 2022 they will have one of their own kalenjins you have been played.
None Of The Above says
chezea uthamaki utafunwe kama miwa alafu utemwe
tumekwisha says
sort out your mess wenyewe, it sounds like nusu mkate argument, we are not interested with that.
Anonymous says
WELL SAID.NO WONDER TOOK ZOOLOGY DEGREE.ANIMALS BEHAVE LIKE HIM
Anonymous says
Reply:
Better Chero(rono)
I am not a Kelenjin, neither do I understand it, but whatever you told William Semoi Rutu in Kalenjin language, “Ngosamis Miriam kobo kot nebo,” sounds like a warning to him. If it is good I am for it too. I can only conclude by saying “ Thugul” !
Gambo Mbiro Mikwa.
Anonymous says
Ruto is banished from the Dining table like an orphan! He should wait for the fallen crumbs / bones under the table after real members of the family are done eating. Utaweza kweli! All I can tell Arap Semoi is, Ngosamis murian kobo kot nebo. He will understand it better. Caveat emptor!
jeruiyot says
that a mile of expectations,Ruto stand in your principalities whatever comes the situation, U R A MAN!
Anonymous says
let ruto hold his horses he will do his own wen he becomes president . he should also know that thieves do not fight wen stealing but fight wen sharing the loot
Business mogul says
Mando spirit at work
Business mogul says
Ekerombeta Nekerongo Amanyinga ane.
Kipyegon says
Ruto will be president
Kipyegon says
Poleni sana wajinga wa NASA. Uhuru will be sworn on Tuesday, and nothing of the sort happened at statehouse, tuko pamoja
Anonymous says
Hii robo mkate ya ruto can go missing any time
Anonymous says
Hii robo mkate ya ruto can go missing any time.who is he compared to wamalwa jijana,raila,jaramogi,nadvd,saitotietc
Baby Gee says
One day God on his throne will do something Our prayers will be answered. When Uthamaki will fall Uhuruto and his cronies including mungiki will be liable in Court of Law to these crimes. Sadam was hanged for similar crimes. Let the President of Fraudster be sworn in everything has got it’s end just like Zimbabwe. Kenyans be patient one day it will come to an end expect Uhuruto now With their usual foul mouths, arrogance and lack of courtesy to come out gun blazing but all I know troubles are not over and he will not serve Kenya has changed we are not in 1970. Uhuru should know no bullet can silence the truth. Jubilee preaches water but drink wine meaning they preach Peace while on the other hand they are busy killing. Are there no jails in Kenya any more??? What is the reason for killing Young men and women???
Amos says
Hahaha I Had Somebody Saying That Ruto Will Be The President,, Pole Sana Coz Even Lusaka Told Us 2022 After Uhuru Mt.Kenya Have Smbdy Already In Place So Kalenjins We Are Sorry Coz Even Luuyas We Are Tired Of Ruto.
njite says
cant wait to see the latest unfoldings