Rare Alliance between Jubilee and NASA MPs Angers DP Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto is not amused by the rare show of solidarity between Jubilee Mps from the Rift Valley and those in the NASA coalition.

This is after the legislators from both divides signed a petition seeking to remove Health CS Sicily Kariuki from office.

While the Rift MPs are doing so to avenge ‘one of their own’ Lily Koros, those in NASA have appended their signatures as a move to ‘clean up the government,’ according to Dan Maanzo, Makueni MP.

Ruto is said to have warned the Rift Valley MPs rooting for the removal of Kariuki and told them to back off.

Already, more than 150 MPs drawn from both sides of the political divide have signed up on a motion. Koros was place on compulsory leave by the KNH board after a public outcry following an incident where doctors conducted a brain surgery on the wrong patient.