Rapper Octopizzo opposes Mariga’s candidature, says he’s a joker!

Celebrated rapper Octopizzo is breathing fire following the move by famous football Macdonald Mariga to contest for Kibra MP seat.

Octopizzo, who is opposed to the idea of Mariga contesting for the MP seat, has accused him of luring Kibra voters with his fame.

Speaking during an interview, Octopizzo warned celebrities against confusing fans with real people adding that in order for you to be elected as a leader you need to have leadership qualities.

“kuna mafans na real people,don’t confuse your fans with real people kuna mafanalists wasee wanakusupport saa iyo time unakuwa MP hao si mafans wako unasimamia mtoi hakujui na hana school fees uyo si fan wako,”he stated.

A disappointed Octopizzo went on to state how celebrities are using popularity to their advantage.

“Chenye kina niboo nna hii style iko sai bora niko popular natumia hiyo to my advantage juu mimi ni msani nitaenda kusimama Kibra bila kufanya ground work nani pewe kura,”he lamented.

“Mbona ikuwe rahisi ivyo?ata Ken Okoth akuipata ivyo rahisi alienda door to door hakuwa na rapper wakumpigia debe hawa wasee wengine juu wao ni famous wanaenda uko juu wameona Kibra ni mteremko alafu wanasema mimi ni msanii nitawafanyia hivi na hivi”.

The Kibra MP seat was left vacant following the death of Ken Okoth and has since attracted a number of candidates from different parties.

However, namba nane finest revealed his plans of contesting for the presidential seat in the future.

“Mimi ni msani kioyo cha jammi, kama umezaliwa 2000 kuendelea watu wachukukuwe kura kuna uwezo nitakuwa kwenye debe mwakani lakini sio kiti cha MP wala gavana iyo itakuwa rahisi hii country siyo ya kuchukuliwa rahisi,”he said.

He went on to state that youths in Kenya should be given higher political positions.

“Hii country ni yetu mbona tupigania hizi viti ndogo ndogo tuwachie wazae kwanza Kibra tunafa tupe mzae hawa vijana tutasumbuana nawo,”he explained.

His sentiments come weeks after his long-time rival Khaligraph Jones endorsed him for the Kibra MP seat.

The rapper made this announcement on his Instagram page stating that Octopizzo has been representing Kibera to the fullest and urged Kibra residents to vote for him.

“KIBRA PEOPLE MAKE THE RIGHT CHOICE, He has been Reppin Kibera Number Nane to the Fullest, Vote Pizzo de King, Pizzo De #respecttheogs” he wrote in his post.