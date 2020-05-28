Raila’s NASA kicks out DP Ruto allies from Parliamentary posts; Aisha Jumwa, Wamalwa, 6 others de-whipped

Raila led NASA coalition Parliamentary Group meeting has resolved to kick out 10 MPs from various party positions in parliamentary. Top on the chopping board is Malindi MP Hon Aisha Jumwa who is the coalition representative to the Parliamentary Service Commission and Kiminini MP Hon Chris Wamalwa who is the Minority Whip.

Aisha Jumwa will be replaced by Likoni MP Hon Mishi Mboko while MP Chris W

amalwa will be replaced by Ford Kenya secretary general Hon Dr Eseli Simiyu as Minority Deputy Whip.

The new changes were announced by Minority Whip Hon Junet sheihk Nur Mohamed, the democrat from Suna East, formerly Migori Town constituency.

“Party position and privileges must all times serve the party,” Junet said on Thursday.

Wamalwa is fighting accusations of loyalty to Deputy President William Ruto and has lost the confidence of opposition coalition National Super Alliance.

In 2018, Ford Kenya Party leader and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula was replaced as Senate Minority leader, triggering a falling-out in the coalition.



