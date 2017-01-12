RAILA Will Win August Polls – MIGUNA MIGUNA

Miguna Miguna, Raila’s fiercest critic has conceded that his former boss might win the August election and form the next government.
Speaking yesterday at NTV tonight, Miguna who is also in the race for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat said that the emergence of NASA which brings the entire Western region together is rendering the Jubilee administration useless by the day.
Responding to Larry Madowo, Miguna said NASA encompasses former Vice President Musalia Mudavadi who vied as a parallel presidential candidate in 2013 polls that saw Raila lose more than half a million votes in Western Province, something that would have triggered a run-off between him and Uhuru Kenyatta.
Miguna said that NASA is a dangerous outfit similar to National Alliance Rainbow Coalition (NARC) that sent KANU packing. He said that the more NASA come together, the more they make Jubilee useless and highly vulnerable.
“I must confess that with all these political players coming together, it will be a MAJOR MAJORgreat thing and jubilee will become useless. In 2013, ICC campaigned for the UHURUTO and gave them sympathy votes. This time around they have nowhere to run to given that they have legalized corruption and made it an institution” Said Miguna.
“For the first time, I feel Raila might form the next government if the elections are free, fair and credible” He added.
Comments
