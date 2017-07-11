‘Why RAILA Will beat Uhuru’ – Professor KINUTHIA

There is nothing at all to attract more votes into Jubilee on top of what they got in 2013. On the other side, there is every reason for NASA to reap big from Jubilee supporters and rebels.

As we speak, Jubilee strongholds have become swing counties. Meru and South Rift for that matter are just but samples. It is getting trickier as days go by. What keeps Raila smiling is that NASA zone is locked. Of Course the numerous visits by Jubilee to Western will earn them a few votes but incomparable with the leakages in their own zones.

And this is why you should be prepared for a Raila presidency. First, when you talk about unemployment, it touches squarely on a niche that cannot be swayed by rhetoric. These are the educated lot who have bore the brunt of corruption in government hiring. That one has to know someone who knows someone to get a job is sickening.

For the very first time since independence, graduates have had to raise job-seeking placards in search of jobs. We shall not mention those that have committed suicide, got into crime and those that have lost hope.

Government employees have known not a better way to serve their country with dignity. Trade unions have been turned into arsenals to squeeze out what ought to freely drip out of a people’s government. Our children have had to stay out of school as teachers agitated for their right, so did others die during doctors and nurses strike.

Lecturers too had to down their tools in order to be heard. At least they have a union. Those of us left out to fight on our own need not flinch. There is only one union that brings us together after every five years : the union of Kenyan citizens in the ballot.

That the ministry of Health acquired containers at 10 million each is another reason. That extra judicial killings rest in peace with the departed never to be heard again, is another reason. That compensating IDPs had to wait for elections to be used as bait, should get you voting for NASA.

We cannot exhaust how the government has failed the people of our dear country. And if we commit to dancing to the tunes of a few beneficiaries of the state, then we are deserving of bad governance. The good thing is, this time, it is not about moving masses; today’s mass is immovable. Thank me later.

Every sector of the economy have had their fair share. Going by the numbers, if for sure there will be a swap between Jubilee and NASA

supporters with NASA benefitting more, one thing is evident : Be prepared for a Raila Presidency.