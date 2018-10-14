Raila Will Be President, Uhuru Prime Minister and Ruto Opposition Leader 2022, Get Used to the Line Up

By Edwin Nyarangi

The ODM MP claimed that the Constitution would be changed to make President Uhuru Kenyatta Prime Minister when he leaves State house at the expiry of his two terms. “Kenyans should prepare for the new power line up, Raila would be President in 2022 with President Uhuru serving as his Prime Minister.



Those who are opposed to this should start getting used to it early enough,” said Mr Arati, a close ally of Raila Odinga. In an interview with the Sunday Standard yesterday, Mr Arati said that there would be a referendum before the next General Election to ensure that the current constitution is amended in order to ensure that the issue of the winner takes it all is done away with once and for all.

The MP said that if Raila became the country’s President and Uhuru the Prime Minister they would be at a better position of setting a good foundation for the country to reach greater heights in development. “Let it be known that we are going to have the next general election under a new constitution to ensure that the major key players in the country’s politics are accommodated in order to end the winner takes it all syndrome,” said Arati.

Speaking to the Sunday Standard Arati said that he was very certain that Raila and Uhuru would be part of the next government and that those who are against this idea should know that the are there to stay since the two enjoy the support of majority of Kenyans.

The Dagoretti North MP said Kenyans wanted progressive leadership as it has been displayed through the March handshake between Uhuru and Raila which has managed to bring down political temperatures in the country.

Arati said that the 2010 constitution was not static and was subject to change since it was made by Kenyans and that a referendum would be carried out to ensure that the 2022 general election ushers in a new dawn in Kenyan politics.

