Raila warns Ruto against opposing BBI proposal, says it will sweep Tanga tanga away

ODM leader Raila Odinga has warned Deputy President William Ruto and his allies they risk being swept by a political storm should they oppose constitutional reforms proposed by the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Raila said the BBI team was currently writing its report which will be made public next month for Kenyans to give further views before the country can go for a referendum which he declared will sweep away Tanga Tanga allies – a reference to Ruto’s camp.

“There are very good views from Kenyans and once the report is out, we will publish it for Kenyans to give their views then go for a referendum. I have seen a storm, there are signs that it will rain. There’s is a storm that will take all the Tanga Tanga people to the ocean,” said Raila amid cheers by the wild crowd at Kamukunji grounds.

Dr Ruto has publicly declared his opposition to any initiative seeking to expand the Executive through the creation of a Prime Minister position and two deputies.

Most of the submissions to the team formed by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila have suggested expansion of the Executive.

Speaking in Kibra on Sunday, the Opposition chief described some of the views collected by the team as “very good” and asked Kenyans to back amendments to the 2010 Constitution.

He further asked people to ignore the Punguza Mizigo Initiative by Ekuru Aukot’s Thirdway Alliance which is currently before the 47 county assemblies.

“Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) is already writing its report and it will be made public next month. If they recommend a referendum, we will go for it. Those bringing other initiatives should be ignored,” said Raila.

The former premier spoke when he unveiled 24 aspirants seeking the party ticket in the Kibra by-election.

courtesy: A Report Story by The Standard