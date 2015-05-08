AMAZING: Raila UNVEILS his new WEBSITE, far much better than that of Uhuru!

Today Prime Minister Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga addressed the mostly young audience at the highly anticipated launch of of his personal website.

It is obvious now, Raila has gone digital!

Cord leader Raila Odinga has launched a personal website that will be his “centre of interaction” with Kenyans.

Raila clarified that the site was for sharing insights, not campaigning for the 2017 presidential election.

“Campaigns are not on my mind as I launch this website. I cannot start campaigning now for 2017, I don’t even know if I will be alive,” he said during the launch at Panafric Hotel, Nairobi on Friday.

“I am only responding to the needs of the time. I am launching my website for the interest of the youth. I am creating a platform where I can talk with young people.”

Noting that the experience of the old and the vivacity of the youth are needed, Raila said he will share his dreams and beliefs about Kenya and the world.

“Through this website you will be able to keep up with my latest news, video, pictures and speeches. You can know my personal life and that of my family,” he said.

He said he and other Kenyans will get to know each other better and learn about the country, Africa and the world.

During the launch the former PM spoke about little known Raila Education Centre (REC)based at Kibera’s informal settlements. REC is a model school provides students with opportunities and a quality education to uplift themselves out of their current conditions. Where a sense of hopelessness is common throughout the Kibera slum, REC students are resilient and strive for academic excellence and to become well rounded individuals.

Hundreds of students are able to enroll in the school to undertake both their primary and secondary education. In addition, there is a free lunch program, provided by First Love organization, to ensure students have a good balanced diet, critical for their development and academic success. ITS NOT EVEN FEATURED ON HIS WEBSITE!

In sharp contrast, Uhuru Kenyatta runs PEPONI SCHOOL at the expansive Kenyatta Estate in Juja which has an exclusive international intake of pupils (not fit for Kenyans) and can knock you back up to US$10k per term per student. Doing business with Kenya’s myster

The website has interactive features, fast with a super design and content. Be warned that once you login it will be hard t get out, its very addictive with user friendly features. Just experience it and drop us a comment below

Watch the preview and welcoming remarks in a link below.

