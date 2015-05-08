AMAZING: Raila UNVEILS his new WEBSITE, far much better than that of Uhuru!

Today Prime Minister Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga addressed the mostly young audience at the highly anticipated launch of of his personal website.
It is obvious now, Raila has gone digital!
Cord leader Raila Odinga has launched a personal website that will be his “centre of interaction” with Kenyans.
Raila clarified that the site was for sharing insights, not campaigning for the 2017 presidential election.
“Campaigns are not on my mind as I launch this website. I cannot start campaigning now for 2017, I don’t even know if I will be alive,” he said during the launch at Panafric Hotel, Nairobi on Friday.
“I am only responding to the needs of the time. I am launching my website for the interest of the youth. I am creating a platform where I can talk with young people.”
Noting that the experience of the old and the vivacity of the youth are needed, Raila said he will share his dreams and beliefs about Kenya and the world.
“Through this website you will be able to keep up with my latest news, video, pictures and speeches. You can know my personal life and that of my family,” he said.
He said he and other Kenyans will get to know each other better and learn about the country, Africa and the world.
During the launch the former PM spoke about little known Raila Education Centre (REC)based at Kibera’s informal settlements. REC is a model school provides students with opportunities and a quality education to uplift themselves out of their current conditions. Where a sense of hopelessness is common throughout the Kibera slum, REC students are resilient and strive for academic excellence and to become well rounded individuals.
Hundreds of students are able to enroll in the school to undertake both their primary and secondary education. In addition, there is a free lunch program, provided by First Love organization, to ensure students have a good balanced diet, critical for their development and academic success. ITS NOT EVEN FEATURED ON HIS WEBSITE!
In sharp contrast, Uhuru Kenyatta runs PEPONI SCHOOL at the expansive Kenyatta Estate in Juja which has an exclusive international intake of pupils (not fit for Kenyans) and can knock you back up to US$10k per term per student. Doing business with Kenya’s myster
The website has interactive features, fast with a super design and content. Be warned that once you login it will be hard t get out, its very addictive with user friendly features. Just experience it and drop us a comment below
Watch the preview and welcoming remarks in a link below.
Comments
Jabara says
Amazing RAO u a the president
Coach Tom Olaba says
Mr President wat can l say rao damu
Silas wenger says
Just guwd
Anonymous says
Dats baba,lets the youth be alarted to the new world of politics which is basic and articulate
ss says
where is the url link
nyakwar jamoko says
Raila pod pekne ni malo!
bryan says
baba #akya pingo Baba
KHOLER CYBORG VIRUS says
websites don’t vote Jakom, however wishing u the best that can could or will come out of it.
Odhiz godfrey says
U r the champion in the legue, congrat
Daniel says
Our prezo 2017
nyakwar ratego says
Baba you should also start registering voters country wide. otherwise tuko nyuma yako.
nyakwar ratego says
Baba make sure you register many voters country wide so that you will defeat this jublee guys in round one.
evance otieno says
kanyo jakom wasikuone ivi hivi pia wewe ni digital prezo in waiting
Julu says
This is pure smartness baba.I salute you sir and wish you all the best that this world can offer.
KK says
it would only be better if u reply our comment
Usiku Mchana says
But I can recall Baba had gone digital in 2007 (8 yrs ago) when preparing to Race as a presidential candidate against incumbent Mwai Kibaki. The question is, what happened in between? My take : This new digital asset has no political significance, if at all , the intention is to run for the Top post in 2017. For personal , social connections,. business and academic purposes ( read research) its a noble idea. All leaders who have retired to statesmanship have websites and community resources like libraries in their name and as part of their rich culture and legacy. I would highly suggest Baba to stay the course of a noble and wise statesman. Naturally that entitlement attracts Bigger rewards than to be misadviced, to drag self back to the murky politics of Kenya, that historically you and me know, doesn’t reward good deeds and leadership. I believe in the school of thought that works to bring solutions and positive changes to the community they derive from,without necessarily having to wait till they amass certain levels of credentials , positions,power or resources.
Bob K says
Good idea.
Anonymous says
smart rao
[email protected] says
Writing too much, but too little substance.You would have started by putting down the web address, for example http://www.raobaba.com
Otieno Obande says
You are too quick to criticise others.This is not your playing field. Looking back at all your commentaries @ boysoloboy.co.kisumu, You look miserably idle and most of the time so empty upstairs. Go get a life bwana! sirkal is devolved , go and give advice to your local MCA. You should start by telling him ” we need a cattle dip here”..
[email protected] says
You are insulting my sober intellect my friend, some of the MCA’s first of all, are your uncles who maybe educated illiterates, or complete dumb illiterates. So I will never waste my precious time talking to those imbeciles. And my u.k doesn’t mean kisumu as you purport mr.
Anonymous says
Raila has reached political menopause.. Aende Bondo
anonymous says
ndo maana we ni mbuzi
Kit mikayi says
Rails is our Prezzo come 2017, take to the bank!
mzee south Affrica says
2017 PRESIDENT THIS TIME AROUND NO RIGGING + 51
F. Ochieng' says
What is the URL link or website address? We need to access it.
Eu Nice says
am scared
william nyamasi oginga says
don’t give up baba kenyan must reach to their cannan! and this will need some people like joshua and caleb’s spirits bt we thnk God coz u hve joshua’s spirit kalonzo and wetangula are there to encourage u whenever u get tied hop dat they will lift ur hands up de same way ur and joshua lifted the hands of moses at the top of the mountain and victory wz on the side of children of israel hop comng 2017 victory will b on our side!
william nyamasi oginga says
onge gima anyalo mendo moingo kanyo makmana teme kano sirigi mondo jorabuon gi kod jochak kik ng’ee bacho ainya wawinjore?
ochido says
i salute u baba u ll indid intract wid us yuths anobl idea in d century
kemboi says
I dont think the website would solve the issues Kenya has. if radio and TV failed, then online would pass away as its predecessors. we need change not a site we can’t access.
@otienorich says
Its a good step forward….lets continue with much better ideas
Borntown says
Too much blah blah….. Whats Raila’s website address?
Anonymous says
http://www.rao.co.ke
steven ogutu says
rao tosha.chunga wasikuibie tena 2017.ukiwachs raondi hii shauri yako.unahurumia wakenya wenye hawajirumi…i….i.
LAZIMISHA.
Richard says
a digital prezzo.
Collins kolachtiny says
Am resident of Uasin Gishu county .I have to say ‘Baba has all the capacity for our country ….I support u RAO FOR PRESIDENT