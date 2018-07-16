Raila Travels To South Africa, To Join Obama In Marking Nelson Mandera Day

July 16, 2018:

RAILA TRAVELS TO SOUTH AFRICA:

H.E. Raila Odinga has left the country for a four-day visit to South Africa where he is attending the 100th anniversary of Nelson Mandela’s birth.

Mr. Odinga left the country this afternoon for Johannesburg where former US President Barack Obama will set the tone for the celebrations with a speech tomorrow, July 17, 2018.

Mr. Odinga will later proceed to Mvezo in the Eastern Cape of South Africa, the birthplace of Nelson Mandela, where he is scheduled to deliver a talk on the life and legacy of the country’s first black president. He is expected back in Nairobi at the end of the week.

Dennis Onyango.

July 16, 2018.