VIDEO: DRAMA In Nyamira As Raila Trades PUNCHLINES With DP Ruto Over Handshake And War On Corruption During Burial of Hon Obwocha

The setting was at Igena Itambe village of Nyamira county at the home of former Planning Minister and long term West Mugirango MP Hon Henry Obwocha. Prime Minister Raila Odinga a close personal friend of the late minister with whom they worked together as members of the young turks that helped Kenya attain 2nd liberation was present to give his final respects.
DP Ruto was also present representing President Uhuru with whom they served in the cabinet. Raila rolled soft missiles at Ruto as the DP also returned tired fired. Watch video !
Comments
Anonymous says
WHY WON’T THESE RULING ELITES CALL FOR MEETINGS TO AIR THEIR DIFFERENCES INSTEAD OF USING TRAGIC EVENTS LIKE THE FUNERALS OF COLLEAGUES WHO HAVE PASSED ON?
AFRICAN CHIEFS AND SUB-CHIEFS USED TO HOLD WHAT WAS THEN CALLED “BARAZA” TO TALK ABOUT THE EVENTS AND WELLBEING OF A GIVEN COMMUNITY!
IT IS TIME THESE ELITES START HOLD COMMUNITY MEETINGS TO ALLOW THEM UNDERSTAND WHAT IS HAPPENING IN THE COMMUNITIES WHICH THEY CLAIM TO REPRESENT;; INSTEAD OF GIVING THEIR PERSONAL TOPDOWN DICTATIONS!