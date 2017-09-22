As Raila Tackles Mt Kenya Mafia In Nairobi, Thousands Of NASA Supporters Have Taken Charge Of Campaigns In The Villages

Gusii region ( Nyamira and Kisii Counties) youthful NASA campaign team has embarked on a grassroot campaign that aims at completely locking Jubilee out of the region.

The team targets to deliver at least 90% of the possible 800, 000 votes from the region.

To safeguard votes cast, the team has come up with a model that would see two strong poll agents take in charge with at least 20 other mobilisers outside the polling stations.

Thousands of Youth in the region have registered to volunteer and vowed to dismantle Jubilee narrative of pesa ya wazee and last mile that enabled Jubilee get 30% votes in the region. The youth also indicated that Uhuru only managed 34% of votes in Nyamira and asked CS Matiangi together with DP Ruto’s Chief Of Staff ambasidor Osider and PS Mochache to explain how IEBC ended up with a figure of 52% for Uhuru in Nyamira.



The Youth campaign in Gusii region is lead by Hon Nyambega Gisesa, Former Student leaders Walter Mounde Samuel, ex SONU strongman Hon Erick Janganya, Hon Carol Mogere, Elijah Getui Oenga, Abuga Makori among others

