As Raila Tackles Mt Kenya Mafia In Nairobi, Thousands Of NASA Supporters Have Taken Charge Of Campaigns In The Villages

Gusii region ( Nyamira and Kisii Counties) youthful NASA campaign team has embarked on a grassroot campaign that aims at completely locking Jubilee out of the region.
The team targets to deliver at least 90% of the possible 800, 000 votes from the region.
To safeguard votes cast, the team has come up with a model that would see two strong poll agents take in charge with at least 20 other mobilisers outside the polling stations.
Thousands of Youth in the region have registered to volunteer and vowed to dismantle Jubilee narrative of pesa ya wazee and last mile that enabled Jubilee get 30% votes in the region. The youth also indicated that Uhuru only managed 34% of votes in Nyamira and asked CS Matiangi together with DP Ruto’s Chief Of Staff ambasidor Osider and PS Mochache to explain how IEBC ended up with a figure of 52% for Uhuru in Nyamira.
The Youth campaign in Gusii region is lead by Hon Nyambega Gisesa, Former Student leaders Walter Mounde Samuel, ex SONU strongman Hon Erick Janganya, Hon Carol Mogere, Elijah Getui Oenga, Abuga Makori among others
Comments
Anonymous says
ODM gutter press ,I wish your negativity can be turned to votes nasa could win in the morning
Max Rollings says
hahaha okay sisi kama jubilee Tunatokea kutokea 95% turnout!
Na bado tupaya kura huko kwenu!
Anonymous says
why are jubilee psychopaths so obsessed with nasa affairs?
ni mimi says
Wakisii wameamua kweli
Anonymous says
Come out in big numbers and vote.Railas name will be on the ballot. The fool will be in Nairobi proclaiming there will be no elections.
Zea says
if jb have numbers why the anger.why talk ill about judges who nullified presd.elections. why call tribe elders to bribe them so that they can hunt votes for jb.why would iebc lawyers unable to clarify in the court about ballot papers some with watermark others without, and from the same company?come we are not that foolish.
Anonymous says
It’s confirmed the court staff were part of an elaborate scheme to mislead the court. All forms were perfect.
Anonymous says
The judges did not peruse evidence except for one.
Wakora 4_Supreme Court says
Very sad this morning to learn that Amos Wako & Philomena Mwilu have been enjoying a Rungula spree in their bedrooms at the same time screwing up with 1.4 million majority win.
Poor Isaac Lenaola has enjoyed in the same…….Maraga Wakora need resign immediately….
Wakora 4_Supreme Court says
Fraudulent NASA
Wakora 4_Supreme Court says
DP Ruto’s next assignment in roadmap to 2022_2029 projected into 2050 is ensure the Magara 4 are nowhere near that supreme court…….I mean their careers are completely vanquished
Wakora 4_Supreme Court says
The will of the people cannot be decided in the bedroom by a former chief justice & a seating Maraga 4___ ……how rotten
Wakora 4_Supreme Court says
……….filth