”Dear Baba Raila, Stop Swearing In, Join Uhuru To Form Coalition Government”- Francis Atwoli

COTU secretary general Francis Atwoli has asked NASA leader Raila Odinga to shelve the swearing in plan.
He said the oath taking ceremony, which the People’s Assembly committee revamped on Thursday, has sparked worrying levels of anxiety.
Atwoli told the Opposition chief to instead agree to enter into a meaningful dialogue with President Uhuru Kenyatta to end the country’s political stalemate.
“COTU statistics indicate that over 100,000 jobs have been lost in the past four months of prolonged politics. The situation seems to be escalating with the hard stances on dialogue.”
In a January 5 letter to Uhuru and Raila, Atwoli said COTU is disturbed by the unending political exchanges in the country.
Atwoli seemed to propose that since Uhuru has named his best 11 ministers the remaining ones should be appointed from a list to be provided by Raila.
The labour movement boss further proposed that the talks should not be hinged on any pre-conditions, adding that they should not be marred by suspicions.
Atwoli said the union is more than ready to facilitate any engagements between Uhuru and Raila.
“The union holds both of you in such high esteem, we have no doubt that your physical meeting alone will go along way in making you greater and impact positively to Kenya’s social-economic and political spheres.”
Comments
Anonymous says
JUSTICE JUSTICE JUSTICE ELECTORAL JUSTICE PERIOD ….
Open Boot Scratcher says
Mr.Atwoli do not try nasa supporters.Don’t try us please.When u are calling for the formation of nusu mkate are u a warthog? Kenyans forget very fast.It’s so pityful that some idiots have forgotten how uthamaki used coalition gvt to their vested interests.Mr. Atwoli note citizen uhuru kinyasa was defeated in the elections and is in office through the back door.You cant negotiate with a thief,either u join the fraudsters and share with them loots from kenyan taxes or remain calm and call for the secession of your mulembe nation period.
jm says
we r interested in electoral justice not just mere CS posts. let the choice of Kenyans on 8th August lead us
Newton Mosomi says
To claim to be tribeless is to admit that you have an identity crisis. People with an identity crisis are some of the most unstable and unreliable you can ever deal with. Who wants to follow such?
https://www.digitalairwave.net
Anonymous says
Hiw ling should go in collusion ,mr Atwoli?
Anonymous says
Atwoli, you should shut up and wake up from your sleep as you often sleep in meetings. Hon Rao can’t join the fraudsters regime from abyss.
Anyi Mwanza says
Atwoli stop nonsence.Uhuru has proved that he is not ready work with Luhyas.Wapi Ababu,Otuoma and Wamalwa.Heee Cs.
Anonymous says
Somebody should use a sharp knife and use it to see what Atwoli carries inside his tummy