Raila Steams AHEAD of Uhuru, NASA to DEFEAT Jubilee in August Polls

If elections were to be held today, 47.4% Kenyans would vote for National Super Alliance Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, while 46.7% would vote for President Uhuru Kenyatta according to a recent poll conducted by a U.S. pollster, John Zogby and commissioned by NASA.

Zogby highlights that concerns about the state of the economy and worsening corruption under the Jubilee administration seem to be weighing on the President’s chances.

The poll conducted between July 8 and 13 in every county in Kenya indicates that 42% of Kenyans think the country is heading in the wrong direction, 56% are concerned about unemployment while 42% are wary of corruption.

“If I were the President, I would be worried, nearly 70% of Kenyans think corruption has been more rampant in the last four years including 46% of his supporters,” Zogby said.

Comparatively, a large number of people, including supporters of different political parties cite corruption as the reason for difficulties they encounter in their daily lives.

Over 88% of respondents say corruption plays a large or moderate role in the high rate of unemployment while 88% of Kenyans link the vice to social ills like the high cost of living and 82% of them link corruption to the shortage of basic foodstuff.

Zogby sees reasons for Raila Odinga’s camp to feel confident as 47% of undecided voters are considering voting for him as compared to 27% for President Kenyatta.



Accuracy of the poll

Zogby vouched for the accuracy of the poll saying he took part in the project from its conceptualization terming his team efforts as ‘first-rate’.

“I’ve been involved in thousands of polls like this for many years in a number of countries, including Kenya, of course no poll is perfect but for those who find it convenient to dismiss these results,” Zogby added.