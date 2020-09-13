Raila set to land in Kisii, Nyamira days after DP Ruto’s tour, to undo tanga tanga ‘bullshit’

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga is this week expected to tour Kisii and Nyamira counties, just days after Deputy President William Ruto toured the region.

The former Prime Minister will be touring the regions in a bid to consolidate his strongholds ahead of 2022.

Ruto is making inroads in regions previously considered Raila’s strongholds including the Coast and Gusiiland.

Raila has been camping in the Coast for the last three days. The visit was preceded by a similar tour made by the DP.

And as Raila toured the Coast, Ruto was in Kisii. According to sources who spoke to a local daily, the Opposition chief has lined up meetings and rallies in both Nyamira and Kisii counties.

Last week, Ruto held a series of meetings in Kisii during which his allies led by South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro and Deputy Governor Joash Maangi claimed the DP had won the support of the region.

“Where are those who claim that Kisii is an ODM zone, where are they, we have clearly demonstrated that this is a region that supports someone who is ready to work for Kenyans and not anyone who is full of unfulfilled promises. We will work with the Deputy President until the end,” West Mugirango MP Vincent Kemosi said.

Similar sentiments were made by businessman Don Bosco Gichana who said the DP is now in full control of the region. Gichana said Raila will have difficulties in convincing residents to support him because they had already decided to back Ruto.

“Those who were claiming that this is an ODM zone, where did you hear that? We are now controlling this region and we promise that we will be in the next government,” Gichana said.