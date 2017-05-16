EXPOSED: Raila Set to RE-ORGANIZE Campaign Team, to KICK OUT INEFFICIENT staff and Recruit Professionals Only

NASA flagbearer Raila Odinga secretariat is set for major restructuring ahead of the official campaigns, which begin on May 28.

Raila plans to mount what the alliance calls “the mother of all campaigns in Kenya’s election history”.

Raila wants a team that will outdo President Uhuru Kenyatta’s campaign in terms of communication, data collection and analysis, and execution.

He intends to lay off redundant and incompetent staff at Capitol Hill and Orange House to make room for a largely professional team.

This is part of a wider scheme to eliminate laxity at the two head offices. The new secretariat will have two levels — the back office and the political wing.

The back office is made up of experts. It has compiled data through polls and research and will be in charge of campaigns from behind the scenes.

Anyone with political interests will not be allowed on the team.

The political wing will include politicians, whose role will be to engage the masses. Orange House will only handle party activities.

The staff managing Raila will work from secluded offices.

NASA chief strategists have come up with a clear work plan for the new team — from the grassroots to the national level.

Not all the staff will be privy to the developments at the secretariat. Several offices will be scattered in Nairobi’s posh estates and county headquarters.

It is a team of both local and international experts and will bring on board several officials in government and the private sector.

NASA is not leaving anything to chance. “It is a work in progress,” ODM secretary general Agnes Zani said in a phone interview.

The team is expected to put in place more than two high-tech tallying centres — locally and abroad.

“We are going into the elections to win,” Zani said.

Uhuru has hired British PR firm BTP Advisers and global data mining company Cambridge Analytica, which helped Donald Trump win the United States presidential election.

Foreign and local professionals in and outside the government back the two companies.

Incumbents have government resources at their disposal and can manipulate state institutions and the electoral process to their advantage.

NASA is awake to this fact and adds that it will check illegal spying by the Jubilee administration in its campaign.