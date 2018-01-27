EMOTIONAL: What Raila Said In Homabay Left Uhuru And USA Ambassador In Shock, They Will Regret Rigging

I think the country is headed into some heavy storms as from Tuesday. Read the chilling premonition and parting shot from Raila today;



“Am narrating this for the benefit of non-Luo NASA adherents since it was the most important part of all that was spoken in the entire session, and President Raila chose to do it in Luo to send the message clearest to his listeners.

Culturally, and historically, the gods would demand a people to offer one of their own as a sacrifice to bring rain or defer an omen. This happened several times in the journey and history of the Luo nation. In his meeting with the Luo elders today before the public gathering in Homa Bay County People Assembly (which he proceeded to repeat at the public gathering), H.E Raila Amolo Odingareminded them of a folktale about a Luo woman, WAGANDA.

For a long time, Luo’s would be killed whenever they went into redemptive battles, in their hundreds (like it has happened from 8/8 election to date). It worried the community a lot, and they would decide to consult the gods. One season the gods told them they needed to offer one woman to cleanse the bad omen and reverse the death trend.

Through a raffle (Ombasa/ ombulu), Waganda was to die for the Luo killings to end and the battle be won. When OMBULU fell on you, you had no choice, so it fell on Waganda who immediately started the journey to her death, as the crowd sang her praises in ululation and jubilation (H.E Raila actually sung the dirge today as the people cheered in chorus).

At the end of the singing, there was no other speaker, and his closing remark targeted GITHU MUIGAI, who has warned him of treason charges and death, and i quote H.E Raila verbatim;

“IF LIFE IMPRISONMENT OR DEATH IS THE PRICE I HAVE TO PAY FOR KENYA TO BE FREE AND PROSPEROUS, I WILL PAY IT ON TUESDAY 30TH JAN 2018″

He then walked directly to his waiting car and never talked to anyone again. Homa Bay People Assembly will be the last before his swearing in.”

Translated by Mr Ratteng.

Baba ogoyo sigana moro ma kotieko to piwang’e emane chuer kalakala. Mae e sigana mane ogoyo Homabay:

“Jothurwa, chon ne nitiere diere moro mane oro maduong’ obiro e piny. Jodongo nene ochokore ma odhi Ka ajuoga. Ajuoga ne ogoyo gagi kod bilo ma gagi ne omako nyako moro. Then ajuogano okonogi ni mondo koth ochue, nyaka gikaw nyako moro matin ma terne nyang’ e pii mondo ocham. Jodogo Kane odok, negi manyo nyako mane gagi omakono. Nyako no ne iluongo ni Waganda.

Nyakoni kane okon wachni, ne ogone jonyuolne oriti basto owuok awuoka kende ma okorito mondo otere ne nyang’.

On her way to the lake to be eaten by the crocodile, she(Wagunda) began singing.

Go, go, gooo garuna mondo nyang’

ochame go, go, goo garuna; mondo koth ochwee go,go, goo Waganda, mondo piny ochiegi go, go, gooo Wagunda. Dhii adhiya mondo nyang’ ochami.

CHIENG’ TICH ARIYO TARIK PIERO ADEK, WAGUNDA DHI ENAM MONDO NYANG’ OCHAME!!!” ~ Okewgi Oneya.



